Tri-State Junior Golf Tour opening event results

The opening event of the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour took place Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Lesage, West Virginia. 51 young golfers took part in the opening event of this year’s Tri-State Junior Golf Tour.

Boys 16-18 Division

Brett Bentley of South Shore, Kentucky took home the top score in the 16-18 boys division with a score of 74.

Tanner Stevenson – 76

Alex Harris – 76

Chandler Esterling – 79

Jacob Pell – 79

Jacob Hoover – 81

Clayton Ison – 83

Max Waddell – 84

Bryndn Roark – 85

Logan Cummins – 86

Matthew Koverman – 88

Tyson Webb – 90

Cody Camp – 115

Girls 13-18 Division

Taylor Sargent finished with the top score in the Girls 13-18 Division with a score of 81.

DeAnna Caraway – 89

Carley Cullop – 89

Skylar Sayre – 90

Abbi Zornes – 98

Autumn Morris – 105

Tori Brown – 107

Darby Chapman – 112

Boys 13-15 Division

Landon Roberts of Proctorville, Ohio took home the top spot in the 13-15 Division with a score low score of 77.

Laith Hamid – 79

Dakota Pell – 79

Derrick Pell – 82

Caden McComas – 83

Price Harris – 83

Titus McGlone – 85

Brayden DeHart – 95

Jacob Hensley – 96

Torin Kirk – 97

Jackson McComas – 98

Lucas Crooks – 101

Gavin Baker – 102

Alex Deborde – 103

Liam Ferguson – 104

Boys 10-12 Division

Brody Kilburn of Ashland, Kentucky took home the low score in the 10-12 Division with a round of 39.

Bryant Stephens – 41

Brock Brown – 44

Stephen McDavid – 45

Morgan Kennedy – 46

Alex White – 46

Luke Pridemore – 50

Ethan Esterling – 53

Alec Conway – 53

Emi Ledford – 54

Reece Hughes – 54

Chad Camp – 55

Chace Winter – 59

Thomas Brady – 63

7-9 Division

Aubry Brady of Louisa, Kentucky finished with the low score of the 7-9 Division with a 62.

