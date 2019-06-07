Tri-State Junior Golf Tour opening event results

The opening event of the 2019 Tri-State Junior Golf Tour took place Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Lesage, West Virginia. 51 young golfers took part in the opening event of this year’s Tri-State Junior Golf Tour.
Boys 16-18 Division
Brett Bentley of South Shore, Kentucky took home the top score in the 16-18 boys division with a score of 74.
Tanner Stevenson – 76
Alex Harris – 76
Chandler Esterling – 79
Jacob Pell – 79
Jacob Hoover – 81
Clayton Ison – 83
Max Waddell – 84
Bryndn Roark – 85
Logan Cummins – 86
Matthew Koverman – 88
Tyson Webb – 90
Cody Camp – 115
Girls 13-18 Division
Taylor Sargent finished with the top score in the Girls 13-18 Division with a score of 81.
DeAnna Caraway – 89
Carley Cullop – 89
Skylar Sayre – 90
Abbi Zornes – 98
Autumn Morris – 105
Tori Brown – 107
Darby Chapman – 112
Boys 13-15 Division
Landon Roberts of Proctorville, Ohio took home the top spot in the 13-15 Division with a score low score of 77.
Laith Hamid – 79
Dakota Pell – 79
Derrick Pell – 82
Caden McComas – 83
Price Harris – 83
Titus McGlone – 85
Brayden DeHart – 95
Jacob Hensley – 96
Torin Kirk – 97
Jackson McComas – 98
Lucas Crooks – 101
Gavin Baker – 102
Alex Deborde – 103
Liam Ferguson – 104
Boys 10-12 Division
Brody Kilburn of Ashland, Kentucky took home the low score in the 10-12 Division with a round of 39.
Bryant Stephens – 41
Brock Brown – 44
Stephen McDavid – 45
Morgan Kennedy – 46
Alex White – 46
Luke Pridemore – 50
Ethan Esterling – 53
Alec Conway – 53
Emi Ledford – 54
Reece Hughes – 54
Chad Camp – 55
Chace Winter – 59
Thomas Brady – 63
7-9 Division
Aubry Brady of Louisa, Kentucky finished with the low score of the 7-9 Division with a 62.
