Post 23 drops opening game

PORTSMOUTH – American Legion Post 23’s Senior League baseball team dropped their opening game of the 2019 Legion season Thursday night at Branch Rickey Park to Ashland Post 76 by a score of 5-1.

Marty Knittel got the start on the mound for Post 23 allowing no earned runs and four hits during his six innings of work.

Ethan Lauder led Post 23 at the plate by going a perfect 3/3 with three singles in their opening game of the season. Jaden Jessee finished 1/3 with the only run scored of the game for Post 23. Leadoff hitter Brayden Davis finished 0/1 with two walks drawn. Bryce Ponn picked up Post 23’s other hit of their five combined hits in Thursday’s loss.

Post 23 will have their first double header of the 2019 Legion season Saturday afternoon against Circleville Post 134 with the first game slated for a 1 p.m. start followed by game two at a 3 p.m. start.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

