PRP Weekend Results

PORTSMOUTH – Josh Bocook looked as strong as ever Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park, as the 2017 track champ fended off the likes of RJ Conley, Kenny Christy, Delmas Conley, and Kevin Wagner to win the Late Model A-Main.

Besides Bocook, Jeremy Rayburn, Billy “The Rosemount Rocket” Staker, and Zack Pendleton all captured feature wins in their respective divisions.

Bocook qualified third and would win the first heat to earn the pole for the A-Main. He kept his machine out front throughout the entire feature to capture his first win of the season. Bocook became the third winner in The Giovanni’s Late Model Divison in three races so far this season.

Four-time track champion RJ Conley placed second giving him consecutive top-two finishes. Kenny Christy had a fine run, as the three-time PRP champ placed third and kept his car in the top five throughout the entire race. Delmas Conley charged up from seventh to fourth and passed two cars on a late restart. Kevin Wagner rounded out the top five.

Four of the first five finishers were Wheelersburg residents, with Vanceburg, KY’s Kenny Christy being the only exception.

Completing the top 10 in the Late Model A-Main were Dave Hornikel, Shannon Thornsberry, Avery Taylor, Kenny Howell, and Audie Swartz.

With a trio of races in the books, Thornsberry is the current points leader. He has a 35-point edge over Kevin Wagner.

The Late Model Division did witness the return of 2016 track champion Nick Bocook, who competed for the first time since his title season. Unfortuately, he had car issues during hot laps.

Lucasville’s Jeremy Rayburn took his first feature win of the season in the R.W. Rental & Supplies Modified Division. Rayburn has yet to finish outside of the top two after posting runner-up finishes the first couple races of the season. He was dominant Saturday setting fast time and winning his heat. The 2017 track champ led every lap of the feature, and for his efforts so far this season, he currently holds an 85-point lead in this year’s championship chase.

Prestonsburg, KY’s Austin Francis finished as the runner-up Saturday. Aaron Barley, Tony DeHart, Tyler Smith, Davey Warnock, John Brady, Jr., Jason Bilyeu, Joe Hamon, and David Jamison made up the remainder of the top 10. Bilyeu charged from 16th to eighth. Jamison also moved up eight positions climbing from 18th to 10th.

Billy Staker again flexed his muscle in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Models. The Rosemount Rocket made it three wins in a row to begin the 2019 season. Nine-time track champ John Melvin finished second. Jacob Curnutte was third. Alan Salisbury placed fourth. Charlie Mullett rounded out the top five.

In the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods, Stout’s Zack Pendleton grabbed the win for the second straight week. With the victory, he took a five-point lead over Derek Richmond in the season standings.

Richmond finished second Saturday with Jason Spillman, Brennan Bobst, Cody Gifford, Mikey Howard, Rick Neace, Derek Spencer, Jeremy Brady, and Jimmy Fritz completing the top 10.

As a special bonus for PRP fans Saturday, the Vintage American Race Car Club put on an exhibition race. Fairfield’s Walter Campbell took the checkers.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in action this coming Saturday. In the R.W. Rental & Supplies Modified Division, the annual running of the Cletus Classic will once again pay $1,231 to the winner. Also on the card will be The Ohio Pest Control 305 Winged Sprint Cars, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates, and The EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mods. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.

Late Models

A Feature 25 laps | 00:10:38.532

1. B1-Josh Bocook, 10:38.532[1]; 2. 71C-RJ Conley, 10:39.559[2]; 3. C7-Kenny Christy, 10:40.037[4]; 4. 71-Delmas Conley, 10:41.132[7]; 5. 33-Kevin Wagner, 10:46.410[3]; 6. 71D-Dave Hornikel, 10:47.077[5]; 7. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 10:47.418[11]; 8. 159-Avery Taylor, 10:48.489[9]; 9. 21-Kenneth Howell, 10:50.409[6]; 10. 1-Audie Swartz, 10:51.190[8]; 11. 6-Travis Carr, 10:52.033[14]; 12. 10-Mike Meyers, 10:52.894[12]; 13. 73B-Austin Mullett, 10:55.632[16]; 14. 94-Randy Ross, 10:45.961[13]; 15. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 05:01.629[10]; (DNS) 81-Brandon Fouts, 05:01.629; (DNS) K73-Kevin Mullett, 05:01.629

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:07:25.068

1. B1-Josh Bocook, 07:25.068[2]; 2. 33-Kevin Wagner, 07:30.874[7]; 3. 71D-Dave Hornikel, 07:31.426[5]; 4. 71-Delmas Conley, 07:32.525[3]; 5. 159-Avery Taylor, 07:33.622[6]; 6. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 07:34.272[4]; 7. 94-Randy Ross, 07:41.372[9]; 8. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:41.058[1]; 9. K73-Kevin Mullett, 00:41.949[8]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:04:06.688

1. 71C-RJ Conley, 04:06.688[2]; 2. C7-Kenny Christy, 04:09.112[3]; 3. 21-Kenneth Howell, 04:12.872[4]; 4. 1-Audie Swartz, 04:13.598[6]; 5. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 04:14.509[1]; 6. 10-Mike Meyers, 04:14.962[5]; 7. 6-Travis Carr, 04:16.435[7]; 8. 73B-Austin Mullett, 04:20.246[8]; 9. (DNF) 1B-Nick Bocook, 04:20.246[9]

Qualifying 00:00:31.383

1. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:15.103[11]; 2. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 00:15.175[16]; 3. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:15.209[1]; 4. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:15.287[13]; 5. 71-Delmas Conley, 00:15.352[2]; 6. C7-Kenny Christy, 00:15.364[4]; 7. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:15.385[18]; 8. 21-Kenneth Howell, 00:15.439[6]; 9. 71D-Dave Hornikel, 00:15.629[5]; 10. 10-Mike Meyers, 00:15.863[10]; 11. 159-Avery Taylor, 00:15.886[17]; 12. 1-Audie Swartz, 00:16.052[3]; 13. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:16.097[14]; 14. 6-Travis Carr, 00:16.141[15]; 15. K73-Kevin Mullett, 00:16.260[7]; 16. 73B-Austin Mullett, 00:16.690[8]; 17. 94-Randy Ross, 00:17.015[9]; 18. 1B-Nick Bocook, [12]

Modifieds

A Feature 20 laps | 00:18:38.789

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 18:38.789[1]; 2. 11-Austin Francis, 18:40.167[2]; 3. 28-Aaron Barley, 18:41.019[3]; 4. 35-Tony DeHart, 18:41.710[4]; 5. 11S-Tyler Smith, 18:43.977[5]; 6. 44-Davey Warnock, 18:44.250[6]; 7. 1J-John Brady Jr, 18:45.959[9]; 8. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 18:46.347[16]; 9. 44H-Joe Hamon, 18:47.175[14]; 10. D4-David Jamison, 18:47.960[18]; 11. 3S-DERRICK SHADWICK, 18:48.442[19]; 12. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 18:48.809[13]; 13. 13R-Peter Ripato, 18:49.479[11]; 14. 55-Kasey Black, 18:52.391[20]; 15. 1-Corey Lewis, 11:36.106[15]; 16. J3-Jody Puckett, 11:30.275[17]; 17. 7-Doug Adkins, 11:27.919[8]; 18. 51G-Alan Gulley, 11:36.093[12]; 19. 5-Tim Tribbey, 06:06.671[7]; 20. 7T-Tommy McClain, 06:12.010[10]

B Feature 1 10 laps | 00:07:55.671

1. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 04:39.799[3]; 2. J3-Jody Puckett, 04:39.799[7]; 3. D4-David Jamison, 07:55.671[6]; 4. 3S-DERRICK SHADWICK, 04:39.799[2]; 5. 55-Kasey Black, 04:39.799[4]; 6. 5D-Mike Drake, 05:04.810[8]; 7. CR12-Danny Ferguson, 04:39.799[9]; 8. 66-Steve Hass, 04:39.799[1]; (DNS) 2A-Rick Butler, 04:39.799

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:05:46.315

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 05:46.315[1]; 2. 35-Tony DeHart, 05:47.211[4]; 3. 5-Tim Tribbey, 05:48.348[6]; 4. 7T-Tommy McClain, 05:49.110[5]; 5. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 05:50.661[3]; 6. 66-Steve Hass, 05:51.082[7]; 7. 55-Kasey Black, 05:52.275[8]; 8. (DNF) J3-Jody Puckett, 05:52.275[2]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:10:11.138

1. 11-Austin Francis, 10:11.138[1]; 2. 11S-Tyler Smith, 10:13.024[3]; 3. 7-Doug Adkins, 10:14.156[2]; 4. 13R-Peter Ripato, 10:16.234[4]; 5. 44H-Joe Hamon, 10:16.719[5]; 6. 3S-DERRICK SHADWICK, 10:19.203[6]; 7. 2A-Rick Butler, 05:44.333[8]; 8. 5D-Mike Drake, 05:44.840[7]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:03:00.750

1. 28-Aaron Barley, 03:00.750[1]; 2. 44-Davey Warnock, 03:01.611[2]; 3. 1J-John Brady Jr, 03:07.108[5]; 4. 51G-Alan Gulley, 03:09.528[6]; 5. 1-Corey Lewis, 03:09.783[8]; 6. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 03:10.534[3]; 7. D4-David Jamison, 03:11.172[4]; 8. CR12-Danny Ferguson, 03:12.286[7]

Qualifying 00:00:57.663

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.770[5]; 2. 11-Austin Francis, 00:16.791[8]; 3. 28-Aaron Barley, 00:16.908[11]; 4. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:17.064[2]; 5. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:17.176[22]; 6. 44-Davey Warnock, 00:17.261[17]; 7. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 00:17.350[21]; 8. 11S-Tyler Smith, 00:17.388[20]; 9. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:17.419[23]; 10. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.454[4]; 11. 13R-Peter Ripato, 00:17.534[3]; 12. D4-David Jamison, 00:17.569[13]; 13. 7T-Tommy McClain, 00:17.692[7]; 14. 44H-Joe Hamon, 00:17.738[19]; 15. 1J-John Brady Jr, 00:17.745[1]; 16. 5-Tim Tribbey, 00:17.813[24]; 17. 3S-DERRICK SHADWICK, 00:17.932[9]; 18. 51G-Alan Gulley, 00:18.182[10]; 19. 66-Steve Hass, 00:18.206[12]; 20. 5D-Mike Drake, 00:18.235[15]; 21. CR12-Danny Ferguson, 00:18.450[16]; 22. 55-Kasey Black, 00:18.926[18]; 23. 2A-Rick Butler, 00:19.087[14]; 24. 1-Corey Lewis, [6]

Limited Late Models

A Feature 15 laps | 00:07:17.299

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 07:17.299[1]; 2. 81-John Melvin, 07:21.127[3]; 3. 5C-Jacob Curnutte, 07:21.379[2]; 4. A17-Alan Salisbury, 07:23.978[5]; 5. 73-Charlie Mullett, 07:26.248[4]; 6. 4B-Greg Thompson, 07:27.008[8]; 7. 14-Raymond Alley, 03:56.596[6]; 8. 702-Kent Keyser, 03:27.226[7]; (DNS) 81M-Matt Melvin, 03:27.226

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:11:29.031

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 11:29.031[3]; 2. 5C-Jacob Curnutte, 11:30.620[6]; 3. 81-John Melvin, 11:32.427[9]; 4. 73-Charlie Mullett, 11:34.713[4]; 5. A17-Alan Salisbury, 11:36.299[7]; 6. 14-Raymond Alley, 11:38.240[8]; 7. 702-Kent Keyser, 11:40.949[1]; 8. 4B-Greg Thompson, 11:37.078[5]; 9. 81M-Matt Melvin, 05:49.281[2]

Sport Mods

A Feature 15 laps | 00:18:14.567

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 18:14.567[1]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond, 18:15.253[2]; 3. 44-Jason Spillman, 18:18.450[4]; 4. 24B-Brennan Bobst, 18:19.249[7]; 5. 88G-Cody Gifford, 18:20.048[5]; 6. 16-Mikey Howard, 18:22.429[14]; 7. 12N-Rick Neace, 18:23.178[10]; 8. 25S-Derek Spencer, 18:25.282[8]; 9. B9-Jeremy Brady, 18:26.570[19]; 10. 24M-Jimmy Fritz, 18:29.186[21]; 11. 11T-SAM ALLEN, 18:29.861[17]; 12. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 18:32.996[20]; 13. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 17:51.552[18]; 14. 13J-Luke Jordan, 10:55.310[13]; 15. 19W-Brandon Walker, 10:55.544[16]; 16. 45L-Greg Litteral, 10:43.065[6]; 17. 19-Robert Lunsford, 10:16.911[3]; 18. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, [9]; 19. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, [11]; 20. 7J-Casey Jones, [12]; (DNS) 2K*-Rick Butler,

B Feature 1 10 laps | 00:00:00

1. 19W-Brandon Walker, [1]; 2. 11T-SAM ALLEN, [2]; 3. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, [3]; 4. B9-Jeremy Brady, [5]; 5. 45D-Dylan Litteral, [7]; 6. 24M-Jimmy Fritz, [6]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:03:11.500

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 03:11.500[2]; 2. 44-Jason Spillman, 03:14.920[4]; 3. 24B-Brennan Bobst, 03:17.069[5]; 4. 12N-Rick Neace, 03:18.681[3]; 5. 13J-Luke Jordan, 03:19.006[7]; 6. 19W-Brandon Walker, 03:19.992[8]; 7. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 03:28.311[6]; 8. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 03:05.662[1]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:03:31.699

1. 34-Derek Richmond, 03:31.699[1]; 2. 88G-Cody Gifford, 03:37.677[7]; 3. 25S-Derek Spencer, 03:42.190[6]; 4. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 03:42.297[3]; 5. 16-Mikey Howard, 03:42.893[5]; 6. 11T-SAM ALLEN, 03:44.494[2]; 7. B9-Jeremy Brady, 03:50.149[4]; (DNS) 77-Paul Carroll, 00:09.604

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:11:18.401

1. 19-Robert Lunsford, 11:18.401[2]; 2. 45L-Greg Litteral, 11:21.310[1]; 3. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, 11:25.857[6]; 4. 7J-Casey Jones, 01:43.152[3]; 5. 2K*-Rick Butler, 01:43.364[7]; 6. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 01:42.901[4]; 7. 24M-Jimmy Fritz, 01:43.365[5]