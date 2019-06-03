SOC baseball honors

PORTSMOUTH – Monday afternoon, the Southern Ohio Conference released their all-conference first and second baseball teams as well as the accolades for who excelled during the 2019 regular season.

SOC II

Minford

Minford, after finishing SOC II play with a 13-1 record and a share of their second consecutive SOC II regular season title, earned three first team nominations for their efforts during the 2019 regular season. Sophomore Elijah Vogelsong and seniors Ethan Lauder and Darius Jordan were named to the SOC II first team while teammates Luke Lindamood and Reid Shultz were named SOC II second team. Lauder, in addition to being named SOC II first team was also named SOC II Co-Pitcher of the Year. First year head coach Anthony Knittel was named SOC II Co-Coach of the Year for 2019.

Wheelersburg

Wheelersburg senior Jalen Miller was named SOC II Player of the Year for the 2019 season in addition to being named SOC II first tem. The Pirates finished the 2019 SOC II season 13-1 and earned a share of the SOC II regular season title. Joining Miller on the first team were teammates Trey Carter, and Connor Mullins. Cole Ratcliff and Will Darling were both named to the SOC II second team. First year head coach Derek Moore was named SOC II Co-Coach of the Year for the 2019 season.

Waverly

Waverly’s Tucker Tackett and Ian Gillen were named to the SOC II first team after the Tigers finished 9-5 in SOC II play. Trevor Penrod represented the Tigers on the SOC II second team.

Oak Hill

Oak Hill’s Baylee Clutters was named to the SOC II first team while Hunter Lahrmer was named to the SOC II second team.

Valley

Valley senior Tanner Cunningham was named SOC II Co-Pitcher of the Year and was named to the SOC II first team. Fellow senior Jesse Jones was named to the SOC II second team.

West

West’s Dylan Bradford was named SOC II first team while Garrett Hurd was named to the SOC II second team.

South Webster

South Webster’s Jacob Ruth was named to the SOC II first team while Billy Jones was named SOC II second team.

Northwest

Northwest’s Braxton Marcum was name to the SOC II first team while Orville Tackett was named SOC II second team.

SOC I

Clay

Clay sophomore Clay Cottle was named SOC I Co-Player of the Year for the Panthers during their 13-1 record in SOC I play, good enough for a share of the SOC I title. Cottle is joined on the SOC I first team by teammates Dakota Dodds and Jaden Jessee. Dodds was also named SOC I Co-Pitcher of the Year for the 2019 season. Clay’s Reece Whitley and Evan Woods wee named SOC I second team members. Head coach Marc Cottle was named SOC I Co-Coach of the Year.

Green

The Green Bobcats also finished 13-1 in SOC I play during the 2019 season, good enough for a share of their third consecutive SOC I title. Green seniors Tayte Carver and Tanner Kimbler were named SOC I Co-Player of the Year and SOC I Co-Pitcher of the Year respectively. Carver and Kimbler were joined on the SOC I first team by Bryce Ponn and Eli Webb. Levi Singleton was named to the SOC I second team for the Bobcats. Head coach Danny McDavid was named SOC I Co-Coach of the Year.

Eastern

Eastern’s Parker Clemmons and Logan Clemmons were named to the SOC I first team while Chance Adkins was named to the SOC I second team.

Symmes Valley

Symmes Valley’s Devin Renfro and Caden Brammee were named to the SOC I second team.

East

East’s Tyler Winston was named to the SOC I first team and Dylan Bailey was named to the SOC I second team.

Western

Western’s Dylan Theobold was named to the SOC I first team while Sage Collingsworth was named SOC I second team.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s Ethan Kammer was named to the SOC I first team while Matt Boldman was named SOC I second team.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

