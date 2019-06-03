SOC softball honors released

PORTSMOUTH – Monday afternoon, the Southern Ohio Conference released their all-conference first and second softball teams as well as the accolades for who excelled during the 2019 regular season.

SOC II

Wheelersburg

After finishing SOC II play a perfect 14-0 and earning yet another outright SOC II victory, Wheelersburg earned three first team nominations as well as two second team nominations.

Seniors Sarah Claxon and Christen Risner along with junior Boo Sturgill were named to the SOC II first team while Laney Eller and Rylie Hughes were named to the second team. Head coach Teresa Ruby was named SOC II Coach of the Year.

Minford

The Minford Falcons finished tied for second in the SOC II rankings with a 10-4 conference record. Juniors Hannah Tolle and Brittani Wolfenbarker were named SOC II first team memberes while teammates Andi Blevins and Emily Shoemaker were named to the SOC II second team.

Waverly

Waverly’s Hannah Robinson and Hailey Robinson were named to the SOC II first team after the Tigers finished tied with Minford for second place at 10-4. Hailey was also named SOC II pitcher of the year for the 2019 season Zoiee Smith and Kirsten Blair were the Tigers representatives on the SOC II second team.

Oak Hill

Oak Hill’s Caitlyn Brisker was named SOC II player of the year during her junior season for the Oaks. Brisker was the Oaks lone selection to the SOC II first team after they finished SOC play with a 9-5 record.

South Webster

South Webster sophomore Gwen Messer was named SOC II first team after the Jeeps finished SOC play with a 6-8 record. Emma Bailey represents South Webster on the SOC II second team.

Northwest

Northwest’s Addi Newman was named SOC II first team while senior Laiken Rice was named SOC II second team.

West

West’s Lainey Ayers was named SOC II first team while Nataya Richards was named SOC II second team.

Valley

Valley’s Kensie Spencer was named SOC II first team while senior Madison Williams was named SOC II second team.

SOC I

Notre Dame

Notre Dame junior Cassie Schaefer was named SOC II pitcher of the year for her efforts on the mound in the 2019 season, helping lift the Titans to a 13-1 conference record and a share of the SOC I title. Schaefer was named SOC I first team along with teammates Isabel Cassidy and Claire Dettwiller. Sophomore Ava Hassel and junior Taylor Schmidt were named SOC I second team members. Notre Dame head coach J.D. McKenzie was named SOC I Co-Coach of the year for the Titans 2019 season.

Clay

The Clay Panthers also had three first team SOC I nominations after finishing the 2019 SOC season 13-1 and a share of the SOC I title. Shaelyn Vassar, Preslee Lutz, and Megan Bazler were the Panthers representatives on the SOC I first team. Seniors Hannah Oliver and Cassidy Wells were named SOC I second team members for Clay. Head coach Jason Gearhart was also named Co-Coach of the Year in the SOC I for the 2019 season.

Green

Green, after finishing the 2019 season with a share of third place at 9-5 in the SOC I, earned two first team nominations: junior Rachael Cline and sophomore Ava Jenkins. Freshman Kasey Kimbler was named SOC I second team.

Symmes Valley

Symmes Valley’s Sarah Kingery was named SOC I player of they year and also earned a spot on the SOC I first team alongside teammate Kara Saunders. Ericca Ross represented the Vikings on the SOC I second team.

Eastern

Eastern’s Olivia Hatfield was named SOC I first team while Madison Southworth was named SOC I second team.

New Boston

New Boston’s Lexus Oiler was named SOC I first team while Taylen Hickman was named SOC I second team.

East

East’s Hannah Ginn was named SOC I first team while Ali Escamilla was named SOC I second team.

Western

Western’s Bailey Elliot was named SOC I first team while Morgan Whitley was named SOC I second team.

Notre Dame junior Cassie Schaefer was named SOC I pitcher of the year for her efforts on the mound for the Titans this season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/06/web1_schaefer-pitching-1.jpg Notre Dame junior Cassie Schaefer was named SOC I pitcher of the year for her efforts on the mound for the Titans this season. File Photo

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved