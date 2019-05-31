COLUMBUS — Multiple area athletes cashed in on opportunities to take hardware home Friday at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Competing at the OHSAA Track and Field State Championships, Wheelersburg’s Libby Miller led the field, advancing to Saturday’s state finals in two events. In the 100-meter dash, Miller finished ninth in her heat with a finish time of 12.76 seconds.

Miller also aided the Pirates’ 4×100-meter relay team — alongside Alyssa Dingus, Lani Irwin and Lauren Jolly — advance to Saturday’s finals with an eighth place showing at 1:46.75.

Also advancing to Saturday in Division III was Green’s Ethan Huffman, who posted a finish time of 40.44 seconds, good enough for an eighth place overall.

Competing in the shot put, Valley’s Jacob Brickey placed seventh in the state with a heave of 52-feet-8.5. That throw came on his last attempt after a previous best of 51-3.25 in his second attempt.

In Division II, Northwest’s 4×800 relay — Chase McClay, Josh Shope, Landen Smith, Gabe Morrell — took a seventh place podium spot, crossing the finish line in 8:04.98.

