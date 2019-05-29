Red Sox scout Tim Martin announces camp

Boston Red Sox scout and Scioto County native Tim Martin will be hosting a youth baseball camp at the Minford Little League fields for anyone interested in participating between ages 6 and 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm., Wednesday, June 19th. The cost of attendance per camper is $60.

Martin has invited two special guests to join him at this year’s youth camp: Rio Grande University baseball coach Brad Warnimont and Chicago Cubs scout Tom Posey, among other special guests.

Anyone interested in registering for this year’s camp should contact Kenny Estep at (740) 352-9091 to register and give your camper’s shirt size. The deadline for registration at this year’s camp is June 16th.

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

