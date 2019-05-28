PRP Weekend race results

Portsmouth Raceway Park held its second race of the season Sunday, as it was “Salute The Troops and First Responders” Night.

A fantastic crowd was in attendance to see R.J. Conley, Doug “The Buzzard” Adkins, Billy “The Rosemount Rocket” Staker, and Zach Pendleton take checkered flags in their respective divisions.

Conley was the class of the field in the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Models. He posted the second fast time during time trials, led every lap of his heat, and paced the field throughout the entire 25-lap feature.

The fortunes of four-time track champ R.J. Conley were completely opposite from the previous weekend when he was forced to scratch after hot laps. The only issue the longtime Wheelersburg racer had to contend with during Sunday’s feature was maneuvering his way through lapped traffic, which he did rather easily.

The evening’s quick qualifier Brandon Fouts placed second. Jackie Boggs finished third. Shannon Thornsberry was fourth, and Josh Bocook rounded out the top five. Closing out the top 10 were Kevin Wagner, Mike Meyers, Robbie Lewis, J.T. Conley, and Kenny Christy.

The R.W. Rental & Supplies Modified Division provided great racing throughout the evening, as 35 Modified competitors were on the scene. The feature presented a lot of side-by-side and even three-wide racing especially mid-pack, but up front, it was all Doug “The Buzzard” Adkins.

The former track champ dominated the feature, but his battle with Nathon Loney in the third of four Modified heats was an instant classic. Adkins ran high and Loney low. They were door-to-door for the majority of the heat with Adkins prevailing.

As for the Buzzard’s win in the A-Main, Adkins put himself in position for the victory with a great start. He lined up on the inside of row two right behind quick qualifier and pole-sitter Brian Skaggs. At the drop of the green exiting turn 4, Skaggs drifted high opening up the door for Adkins to shoot low, pass both drivers in the front row, and take the lead entering turn 1.

After moving to the head of the field, Adkins would never look back. For the second week in a row, Jeremy Rayburn would place second. Davey Warnock, Anthony Slusher, and Nathon Loney rounded out the top five. Jimmy Lennex, Jr. charged from 17th to sixth. Kevin Hall, Cody Brightwell, Brandon Smith, and Brian Sammons, Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Brian Skaggs appeared to have the fastest Modified, as evident by his qualifying time, but he would get caught up in a first-lap crash and have to exit the track.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Model Division, Billy Staker made it two wins in a row to open his 2019 PRP season. Staker was again dominant leading every lap of his heat and every lap of the feature. Jacob Curnutte, Cameron Logan, Charlie Mullett, and Raymond Alley rounded out the top five with Ronnie Whitt, Greg Thompson, and Evyian Terry completing the field.

Zack Pendleton claimed the win in the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables/Jump Zone Sport Mod Feature. The former PRP Bomber champ fended off last weekend’s feature winner Derek Richmond and defending Sport Mod track champ Luke Jordan. Jason Spillman and Derek Spencer rounded out the top five. Cody Gifford, Robert Lunsford, Dylan Litteral, Rick Butler, and Brandon Walker made up the rest of the top 10.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in action this coming Saturday, June 1st. The evening’s card will feature Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates, and Sport Mods. As an added bonus, Vintage American Race Cars will also be on the scene. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30. For more details, log on to www.portsraceway.com.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Late Models

A Feature 8 laps | 00:13:47.818

1. 71C-RJ Conley, 13:47.818[2]; 2. 81-Brandon Fouts, 13:48.725[1]; 3. 4B-Jackie Boggs, 13:49.476[4]; 4. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 13:50.035[3]; 5. B1-Josh Bocook, 13:50.760[9]; 6. 33-Kevin Wagner, 13:51.659[8]; 7. 10-Mike Meyers, 13:52.256[14]; 8. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 13:52.520[10]; 9. 71J-J.T. Conley, 13:52.945[12]; 10. C7-Kenny Christy, 13:53.244[5]; 11. 159-Avery Taylor, 13:51.223[11]; 12. 73B-Austin Mullett, 13:54.387[13]; 13. 11-Paul Moore, 13:55.271[16]; 14. 05-Jeff Davis, 13:53.092[15]; 15. 71R-Rod Conley, 08:30.617[6]; 16. K73-Kevin Mullett, 05:12.372[17]; (DNS) 1-Audie Swartz, 05:12.372

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:04:14

1. 81-Brandon Fouts, 04:14.883[1]; 2. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 04:16.875[2]; 3. C7-Kenny Christy, 04:17.500[3]; 4. 1-Audie Swartz, 04:21.587[7]; 5. B1-Josh Bocook, 04:22.971[4]; 6. 159-Avery Taylor, 04:23.825[5]; 7. 73B-Austin Mullett, 04:25.527[8]; 8. 05-Jeff Davis, 04:27.084[6]; 9. K73-Kevin Mullett, 01:40.720[9]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:02:45

1. 71C-RJ Conley, 02:45.746[1]; 2. 4B-Jackie Boggs, 02:48.915[3]; 3. 71R-Rod Conley, 02:49.490[2]; 4. 33-Kevin Wagner, 02:54.870[5]; 5. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 02:55.039[4]; 6. 71J-J.T. Conley, 02:56.040[6]; 7. 10-Mike Meyers, 02:56.617[7]; 8. 11-Paul Moore, 02:47.069[8]

Qualifying 1

1. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:14.598[1]; 2. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:14.614[3]; 3. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:14.881[17]; 4. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:15.206[2]; 5. C7-Kenny Christy, 00:15.207[13]; 6. 4B-Jackie Boggs, 00:15.330[10]; 7. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:15.356[14]; 8. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 00:15.472[8]; 9. 159-Avery Taylor, 00:15.781[6]; 10. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:15.869[7]; 11. 05-Jeff Davis, 00:16.072[9]; 12. 71J-J.T. Conley, 00:16.083[15]; 13. 1-Audie Swartz, 00:16.161[5]; 14. 10-Mike Meyers, 00:16.386[4]; 15. 73B-Austin Mullett, 00:16.616[12]; 16. 11-Paul Moore, 00:17.676[16]; 17. K73-Kevin Mullett, 00:19.473[11]

Modifieds

A Feature 00:21:05.435

1. 7-Doug Adkins, 21:05.435[3]; 2. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 21:08.972[2]; 3. 44W-Davey Warnock, 21:09.238[5]; 4. 2-Anthony Slusher, 21:10.206[6]; 5. 10L-Nathon Loney, 21:10.365[7]; 6. 8-Jimmy Lennex, 01:32.127[17]; 7. 43K-Kevin Hall, 21:11.317[15]; 8. 79-Cody Brightwell, 21:13.252[13]; 9. 244-Brandon Smith, 01:32.127[19]; 10. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 21:14.036[20]; 11. 11-Austin Francis, 21:14.466[9]; 12. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 01:32.127[18]; 13. 1-Corey Lewis, 19:19.392[8]; 14. 11S-Tyler Smith, 12:26.498[4]; 15. P20-Ervin Vance, 12:29.996[11]; 16. 35-Tony DeHart, 07:36.482[14]; 17. 7T-Tommy McClain, 07:17.496[12]; 18. 5M-Brett Kennard, 01:32.127[10]; 19. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 01:30.749[1]; (DNS) X7-Jeremy Lewis, 01:30.749

B Feature 1 8 laps | 00:09:06.530

1. 8-Jimmy Lennex, 09:06.530[1]; 2. 244-Brandon Smith, 09:08.141[4]; 3. 54-Wesley Fleshman, 09:09.351[3]; 4. 83-Doug Carson, 09:09.759[9]; 5. 87-Eddie Harmon, 03:42.421[2]; 6. 66-Steve Hass, 04:10.471[10]; 7. 06-Pete Brunton, 01:35.903[8]; (DNS) 11C-Adam Colley, 01:35.903; (DNS) B5-Brian Sammons, 01:35.903; (DNS) 73-Terrance Lemaster, 01:35.903

B Feature 2 8 laps | 00:06:54.592

1. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 06:54.592[1]; 2. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 06:56.029[3]; 3. 13R-Peter Ripato, 06:57.653[7]; 4. 5-Matt McClain, 07:15.206[9]; 5. 411-Brandon Ratliff, 01:02.280[6]; 6. 2A-Matt Altiers, 01:29.070[5]; (DNS) 22-Evan Seitz, 01:29.070; (DNS) 94-David Booker, 01:29.070; (DNS) J3-Jody Puckett, 01:29.070

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:07:46.651

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 07:46.651[1]; 2. 44W-Davey Warnock, 07:48.817[3]; 3. 11-Austin Francis, 07:50.689[5]; 4. 79-Cody Brightwell, 07:51.192[2]; 5. 8-Jimmy Lennex, 07:51.527[6]; 6. 54-Wesley Fleshman, 07:52.655[7]; 7. 11C-Adam Colley, 07:55.629[8]; 8. 73-Terrance Lemaster, 07:58.017[9]; 9. 83-Doug Carson, 04:46.608[4]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:03:02.364

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 03:02.364[1]; 2. 2-Anthony Slusher, 03:03.984[3]; 3. 5M-Brett Kennard, 03:06.209[2]; 4. 35-Tony DeHart, 03:07.195[4]; 5. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 03:08.221[5]; 6. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 03:08.861[6]; 7. 2A-Matt Altiers, 03:10.090[8]; 8. 13R-Peter Ripato, 03:10.801[7]; 9. 5-Matt McClain, 01:45.801[9]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:04:51.685

1. 7-Doug Adkins, 04:51.685[2]; 2. 10L-Nathon Loney, 04:52.157[1]; 3. P20-Ervin Vance, 04:53.099[3]; 4. 43K-Kevin Hall, 04:55.167[4]; 5. 87-Eddie Harmon, 04:56.149[5]; 6. 244-Brandon Smith, 04:56.478[6]; 7. B5-Brian Sammons, 04:57.414[7]; 8. 06-Pete Brunton, 05:00.943[9]; 9. 66-Steve Hass, 05:02.257[8]

Heat 4 8 laps | 00:07:47.861

1. 11S-Tyler Smith, 07:47.861[2]; 2. 1-Corey Lewis, 07:49.208[6]; 3. 7T-Tommy McClain, 07:51.357[4]; 4. X7-Jeremy Lewis, 06:55.002[3]; 5. 22-Evan Seitz, 04:39.515[5]; 6. 94-David Booker, 04:42.014[7]; 7. 411-Brandon Ratliff, 00:50.974[8]; 8. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:50.042[1]

Qualifying 00:01:56

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 00:16.647[10]; 2. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.818[14]; 3. 10L-Nathon Loney, 00:16.961[13]; 4. J3-Jody Puckett, 00:17.101[3]; 5. 79-Cody Brightwell, 00:17.118[15]; 6. 5M-Brett Kennard, 00:17.134[17]; 7. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:17.169[30]; 8. 11S-Tyler Smith, 00:17.191[29]; 9. 44W-Davey Warnock, 00:17.242[18]; 10. 2-Anthony Slusher, 00:17.249[1]; 11. P20-Ervin Vance, 00:17.290[26]; 12. X7-Jeremy Lewis, 00:17.334[11]; 13. 83-Doug Carson, 00:17.376[21]; 14. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.384[20]; 15. 43K-Kevin Hall, 00:17.461[22]; 16. 7T-Tommy McClain, 00:17.535[4]; 17. 11-Austin Francis, 00:17.562[34]; 18. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:17.591[16]; 19. 87-Eddie Harmon, 00:17.600[24]; 20. 22-Evan Seitz, 00:17.715[12]; 21. 8-Jimmy Lennex, 00:17.783[32]; 22. 9F-Brian Sammons Jr, 00:17.871[2]; 23. 244-Brandon Smith, 00:17.898[27]; 24. 1-Corey Lewis, 00:17.931[25]; 25. 54-Wesley Fleshman, 00:17.982[8]; 26. 13R-Peter Ripato, 00:18.000[7]; 27. B5-Brian Sammons, 00:18.033[6]; 28. 94-David Booker, 00:18.305[23]; 29. 11C-Adam Colley, 00:18.439[19]; 30. 2A-Matt Altiers, 00:18.522[5]; 31. 66-Steve Hass, 00:18.646[31]; 32. 411-Brandon Ratliff, 00:19.786[35]; 33. 73-Terrance Lemaster, 00:19.841[9]; 34. 5-Matt McClain, 00:20.606[28]; 35. 06-Pete Brunton, [33]

Limited Late Models

A Feature 00:06:45.288

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 06:45.288[1]; 2. 5C-Jacob Curnutte, 06:48.340[4]; 3. 68-Cameron Logan, 06:54.124[2]; 4. 73-Charlie Mullett, 06:57.002[7]; 5. 14-Raymond Alley, 05:30.308[8]; 6. 11-Ronnie Whitt, 04:33.002[3]; 7. 4B-Greg Thompson, 01:59.031[6]; 8. 58-Evyian Terry, 01:38.933[5]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:02:53.895

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 02:53.895[1]; 2. 68-Cameron Logan, 02:57.021[2]; 3. 11-Ronnie Whitt, 02:58.101[3]; 4. 5C-Jacob Curnutte, 02:58.964[4]; 5. 58-Evyian Terry, 03:01.597[6]; 6. 4B-Greg Thompson, 03:04.059[7]; 7. 73-Charlie Mullett, 03:04.453[5]; 8. 14-Raymond Alley, 03:08.592[8]

Sport Mods

A Feature 15 laps | 00:25:16.501

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 25:16.501[2]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond, 25:17.731[4]; 3. 13J-Luke Jordan, 25:19.635[7]; 4. 44-Jason Spillman, 25:20.768[5]; 5. 25S-Derek Spencer, 25:23.438[10]; 6. 88G-Cody Gifford, 25:23.855[6]; 7. 19-Robert Lunsford, 25:24.090[11]; 8. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 24:52.661[18]; 9. 2K*-Rick Butler, 21:22.708[20]; 10. 19W-Brandon Walker, 21:02.184[1]; 11. 7J-Casey Jones, 18:27.018[3]; 12. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, 17:51.565[15]; 13. 55-Kasey Black, 09:27.595[12]; 14. 1-Jeremy Cassidy, 09:09.631[16]; 15. 45L-Greg Litteral, 09:09.163[13]; 16. 13-Adam Jordan, [8]; 17. 14-Joe McClain, [9]; 18. B9-Jeremy Brady, [14]; 19. K07-Jared Butcher, [19]; (DNS) 11B-Branden Colley,

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:06:58.531

1. 19W-Brandon Walker, 06:58.531[3]; 2. 7J-Casey Jones, 06:58.965[7]; 3. 44-Jason Spillman, 06:59.207[9]; 4. 13J-Luke Jordan, 07:00.880[10]; 5. 14-Joe McClain, 07:01.849[6]; 6. 19-Robert Lunsford, 07:03.157[5]; 7. 45L-Greg Litteral, 07:03.716[8]; 8. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, 07:11.795[4]; 9. 11B-Branden Colley, 00:58.734[1]; 10. K07-Jared Butcher, 00:40.036[2]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:03:19.306

1. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 03:19.306[5]; 2. 34-Derek Richmond, 03:21.146[3]; 3. 88G-Cody Gifford, 03:22.018[2]; 4. 13-Adam Jordan, 03:24.046[6]; 5. 25S-Derek Spencer, 03:24.999[4]; 6. 55-Kasey Black, 03:26.219[9]; 7. B9-Jeremy Brady, 03:28.640[1]; 8. 1-Jeremy Cassidy, 03:28.935[10]; 9. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 04:01.564[7]; 10. 2K-Kristin Butler, 03:31.458[8]