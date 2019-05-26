Fourteen Scioto Countians qualify for state track meet

PORTSMOUTH – Results were released late Saturday evening from Friday and Saturday’s Division II and III regional track meets held in New Concord and Lancaster respectively. Fourteen athletes from Scioto County were able to qualify for next week’s state track and field championships.

These fourteen athletes will compete in the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships Thursday May 31st and Friday June 1st at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus at Ohio State University.

Division II – Muskingum

In Thursday’s finals of the high jump, Northwest sophomore Haidyn Wamsley qualified for the state meet by finishing second with a 5-2’. Wamsley also will be competiting at the state level in the 100 meter hurdles after finishing fourth with a time of 15.90 seconds.

Northwest senior Chase McClay will be competing in two events at next week’s state meet: 300 meter hurdles and as a team member of the Mohawks 4×800 meter relay team. In the 300 meter hurdles event at the regional level, McClay finished fourth among those who competed with a time of 39.41 seconds. McClay will be joined in Columbus by teammates Josh Shope, Landen Smith, and Gabe Morrell after their 4×800 team finished second at regionals with a time of 8:09.16.

Division III – Lancaster

Nine different Scioto Countians did well enough at Friday’s Division III Region 11 meet to earn a chance to compete in this week’s Division III State Track Meet held at Ohio State University.

Valley junior Jacob Brickey finished second in the shot put with a distance of 53-7’ while South Webster senior and University of Rio Grande signee Josiah Edwards finished second in the discus throw with a distance of 147 feet. Both Brickey and Edwards will get their chance to compete at the state level this week.

Green senior Zach Huffman finished third overall in the 300 meter hurdles race with a time of 40.36 seconds.

Six Wheelersburg girls’ athletes competed well enough at Friday’s regional meet to earn the opportunity to compete at this week’s state meet at Ohio State.

Wheelersburg senior Paige Emnett qualified for the state shot put by finishing first with a distance of 44-8. That distance is also a new district record, a fitting result as Emnett’s excellent career at Wheelersburg comes to an end following this week’s state meet.

Fellow Wheelersburg senior Libby Miller also qualified individually for this week’s state meet by finishing fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.68 seconds.

Wheelersburg’s 4×200 team of Miller, Lauren Jolly, Alyssa Dingus, and Lani Irwin qualified for the state meet by finishing second in the 4×200 race with a time of 1:46.98. Gabby Deacon joined Miller, Irwin, and Deacon in the 4×100 race to finish second with a time of 50.36 seconds, good enough to qualify for the state meet this week.

Five Division II athletes, nine Division III athletes

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved