Spergin signs w/ Cincinnati Christian

SOUTH WEBSTER – At her signing ceremony Friday morning, South Webster senior Hannah Spergin signed her letter of intent to join Cincinnati Christian University’s softball team beginning this fall.

“It’s honestly a dream come true for me because volleyball is my passion,” Spergin said. “I have to thank God for this opportunity and for guiding me, Coach [Darcee] Claxon because without her, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now, signing with a school that I think is the perfect fit for me. My mom, my dad, and my brother have always been so supportive of me. It’s honestly been an amazing experience.”

“I’m very excited and proud for her,” Claxon said of her departing senior. “Out of all my defensive players I’ve coached, Hannah ranks right up. She has natural talent, but she’s also very coachable. No matter what I asked of her, she was always there to do it. To see all that hard work means a lot to me, and I know it means a lot to her as well.”

Along with the aid of an academic and athletic scholarship, Spergin said that the thing which drew her eye the most towards Cincinnati Christian was her ability to be accepted into a christian community upon arriving on campus.

“Growing up here in a small community, I’ve made relationships with so many people,” Spergin said. “So I think Cincinnati Christian is the perfect environment for me freely where others agree with what I think. And it’s also small enough where I can create those relationships in a good environment.”

Spergin said she plans on majoring in Radiologoy upon enrolling at Cincinnati Christian.

For Spergin, the memories made during her volleyball and cheerleading careers at South Webster are those which will last a lifetime.

“It’s been an amazing experience. Everyone’s been so kind and accepting, and I’ve made so many relationships I’ll cherish forever. They’ve helped me grow with the sport and my love of the game.”

Having her family and friends at her signing made the moment that much more special, Spergin said following the ceremony.

“It means a lot to have them here. It means that they support me in whatever I choose to do and they’re going to be able to help me along the way, it really means a lot to me.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_9657.jpg

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved