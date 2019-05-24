Northwest track competes at regionals

MUSKINGUM – At the Divsion II Region 7 track meet, seven Northwest Mohawks competed well enough to advance to next week’s state competition at Ohio State University.

Mohawks sophomore Haidyn Wamsley had a spectacular day in Muskingum. In the high jump, Wamsley finished second out of sixteen competitors with a height of 5-02.00. Wamsley also qualified for the finals of the 100 meter hurdles and the long jump this Saturday.

Northwest’s Chase McClay, Josh Shope, Gabe Morrell, and Landen Smith also qualified for the state meet in the 4×800 race while also breaking a school record with a time of 8:09.16, good enough for second in the region.

Along with Wamsley, Chase McClay with attempt to qualify for state in the 300 meter hurdles, Josh Shope and Landen Smith in the 800 and 1600 meter runs, and the Mohawks 4×400 team of Brayden Campbell, Evan Throckmorton, Morrell and Shope.

Wamsley, McClay, Shope, Morrell, and Smith qualify for state

PDT Staff Report

