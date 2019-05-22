District baseball honors

PORTSMOUTH – Late Tuesday afternoon, the coaches of the Southeast District released their All-District list for baseball players in the Southeast District.

Division III

Three Scioto Countians were named first team all-district in the West District: Valley senior Tanner Cunningham, Minford senior Ethan Lauder, and Minford sophomore Elijah Vogelsong.

Wheelersburg seniors Connor Mullins, Trey Carter, and Jalen Miller were all named first team all-district in the East District.

Minford’s Luke Lindamood and Darius Jordan, West’s Dylan Bradford, Valley’s Jesse Jones, and Portsmouth’s Bryce Wallace were named second team all-district in the West District.

Valley’s Jared Morrow, Northwest’s Bruce South, Minford’s Reid Shultz, West’s Garrett Hurd and Cade Powell were named honorable mentions in the West District.

Wheelersburg’s Cole Ratcliff and Athan Temponeras were both named honorable mentions in the East District.

First year Minford head coach Anthony Knittel was named District Coach of the Year by his peers in the district voting process after the Falcons clinched a share of the SOC II regular season title in 2019.

Division IV

In the West Division IV district, Clay’s Clay Cottle and Dakota Dodds, as well as Green’s Tayte Carver and Tanner Kimbler were named first team all-district.

In the East Division IV district, South Webster’s Billy Jones was named first team all-district representing the Jeeps.

The West District second team included Clay’s Reece Whitley and Jaden Jesse, Green’s Bryce Ponn, Notre Dame’s Ethan Kammer, and East’s Tyler Winston.

East’s Kyle Winston and Dylan Bailey, Green’s Levi Singleton, Mason Barber, and Eli Webb, and Clay’s Bradley McCleese and Shaden Malone were each named honorable mentions in the West District.

South Webster’s Jacob Ruth and Brice Robnett were both named to the East District honorable mention list.

Clay head coach Marc Cottle was named West District Coach of the Year after the Panthers clinched a share of the SOC I title in 2019.

