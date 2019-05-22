Falcons take on Wellston in district semis

As the Falcons travel to VA Memorial Stadium this Thursday, they’ll do so coming off a too-close-for-comfort 3-2 win over Piketon this past Saturday.

In that game, both Ethan Lauder and Elijah Vogelsong took the hill, combining to throw seven innings, allowing eight hits and striking out five. One of the two is likely to take the hill again Thursday evening against a Wellston team that beat Oak Hill by a 4-3 margin to get there. The Rockets’ Hunter Cardwell led the program to the win on the mound that night and will likely be trying to do the same against Minford.

Cardwell will face an offense that features plenty of talent, including the likes of Darius Jordan, Reid Schultz, Luke Lindamood, etc. The Falcons have used that offense to go 26-1 this season while winning an SOC II title. In its last five games, Minford has scored a total of 52 runs.

For the Falcons to advance, they simply have to do what they do, control what they can control and play without pressure. Wellston has talent and also has nothing to lose. The Rockets will certainly give Minford their best shot but if the Falcons stay true to themselves, playing error free, they’re likely to advance.

