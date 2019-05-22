Green falls short to Southern in district semis

CHILLICOTHE – Out of all sports, baseball may be the one that requires the most momentum in your favor to win. When everything’s going right, you’ve got a really good shot at winning.

But on the other hand, when everythings going wrong, it can unravel quickly. From the onset of Tuesday’s district semifinal game between Green and Racine Southern, it felt evident that Green would be off their game just one step away from a district final appearance.

In the end, Green suffered a 10-0 five inning loss to the Tornados Tuesday, ending their season just one game short of a district finals appearance for the third straight year.

“That’s what you’re supposed to do,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid following the loss. “Southern took advantage of the opportunities we were giving them, and we didn’t create many opportunities. They played well and deserved to win.”

In Tuesday’s loss to Southern, Green collected only three hits, two from senior Tanner Kimbler and one from Mason Barver.

For the game, the Bobcats defense committed four errors which meant that only two of Kimbler’s seven runs that the Bobcats allowed were earned. Tayte Carver entered into the game in the fourth inning and allowed no runs in the fourth but allowed three earned runs in the bottom of the fifth which pushed the Tornados to end Tuesday’s game in five innings with a 10-0 lead.

Green loses three seniors to graduation, three seniors who have been a part of the back-to-back-to-back SOC I title teams in Franklin Furnace: Kimbler, Carver, and Bryce Ponn. All three Bobcats will continue their baseball careers at the next level at Shawnee State University. For McDavid, those three will be incredibly tough to replace and will undoubtedly be missed.

“We’re going to miss them bad,” McDavid said. “They’re a joy to coach, they’re good baseball players and great kids. Just a joy to be around. They make my job easy because they’re like coaches on the field, so we’re going to miss them big time.”

As for next season’s Green squad, the Bobcats return a lot of talent from this year’s starting lineup which is sure to be in the hunt for a fourth consecutive SOC I title.

“We’ve got some good young kids. We think Levi [Singleton] is going to blossom next year as a pitcher, and he did this year. We’ve got some other arms and we’ll be back. We’ve had winning seasons the last ten years here, we’re not going to start losing now.”

Green head coach Danny McDavid stands at the pitchers mound with his three seniors during Tuesday’s loss to Southern: Tayte Carver, Bryce Ponn, and Tanner Kimbler. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_9581.jpg Green head coach Danny McDavid stands at the pitchers mound with his three seniors during Tuesday’s loss to Southern: Tayte Carver, Bryce Ponn, and Tanner Kimbler. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Departure of Carver, Kimbler, and Ponn

