PRP kicks off 2019 season

PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth Raceway Park kicked off its 2019 season Saturday with a usual cast of characters finishing up front. Former track champions Jackie Boggs, Billy “The Rosemount Rocket” Staker, and Derek Richmond all won A-Mains as did Brian Skaggs, who was a five-team feature winner a season ago.

In the Giovanni’s Pizza Late Model Division, Boggs was the class of the field. He led every circuit of his eight-lap heat and all 25 laps of the feature. He did, however, catch a big break at the start of the Late Model A-Main.

Boggs began on the outside pole alongside the night’s quick qualifier and winner of the first heat, Shannon Thornsberry from Martin, KY. When the green flag dropped, Boggs and Thornsberry got together and Boggs fell back to third. Luckily for the Grayson, KY racer, a caution would come out forcing a complete restart.

Boggs took advantage of his fortunes, as he would jump out front and never be seriously challenged. Thornsberry would finish second. Vanceburg, KY’s Robbie Lewis placed third. Josh Hall from Martin, KY would drive home fourth, and Manchester’s Jeff Arnold would round out the top 5. Michael Conley, Jr., Delmas Conley, Austin Mullett, Kevin Wagner, and Audie Swartz rounded out the top 10.

The opening-night Late Model field was made up of 20 participants, but many of them were plagued with bad luck. Both RJ Conley and JT Conley had car issues and scratched before the heat races. Jake Keaton scratched just before the feature, and only six cars were left running at the end of the 25-lap A-Main.

Pedro’s Brian Skaggs owned the RW Rental & Supplies Modified Division. He set fast time, led every lap of his heat, and was out front the entire feature. Jeremy Rayburn, Justin Jacobs, Doug Adkins, and Tyler Smith rounded out the top 5. Tony DeHart, Ervin Vance, Jason Bilyeu, Brandon Smith, and Tom Taylor made up the rest of the top 10.

In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates, Billy Staker started his season off on the right foot. The former champ brought home the first Limited Late Model feature win of the season driving a brand new race car that was fast all night. Defending track champ Matt Melvin was the runner-up. Cameron Logan, John Melvin, Evyian Terry, and Greg Thompson rounded out the field.

Stout’s Derek Richmond claimed the EMC2 Party Rentals & Inflatables Sport Mod A-Main. Richmond drove a smooth line which helped him fend off Zach Pendleton, who pushed his machine to the limit but could never maneuver his way around Richmond. Jason Spillman finished third. Adam Jordan was fourth, and Cody Gifford placed fifth.

Robert Lunsford, Casey Jones, Jeremy Brady, Bo McCarty, and Emily Jordan rounded out the top 10.

PRP’s season will continue over Memorial Day Weekend with Salute The Troops Night on Sunday, May 26th. There will be no racing Saturday. On Sunday’s card will be Late Models, Modifieds, Limited Lates, and Sport Mods. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.

All veterans and active military receive free admission with proof of ID. All first responders will also receive free admission with proof of ID. For more details regarding Portsmouth Raceway, log on to www.portsraceway.com.

Late Models

A Feature 1 25 laps | 00:24:36.743

1. 4B-Jackie Boggs, 24:36.743[2]; 2. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 24:38.041[1]; 3. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 24:41.361[5]; 4. 26-Josh Hall, 24:45.229[12]; 5. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 24:47.568[10]; 6. 16C-Michael Conley Jr, 24:52.492[15]; 7. 71-Delmas Conley, 20:19.315[7]; 8. 73B-Austin Mullett, 12:35.703[16]; 9. 33-Kevin Wagner, 12:37.509[11]; 10. 1-Audie Swartz, 12:38.641[17]; 11. 27-Shawn Martin, 12:40.676[14]; 12. 81-Brandon Fouts, 12:28.718[3]; 13. 24S-Chuck Simons, 11:30.901[13]; 14. 21-Kenneth Howell, [8]; 15. B1-Josh Bocook, [9]; 16. 99-Scott LeMaster, [6]; (DNS) 10K-Jake Keaton, ; (DNS) K73-Kevin Mullett,

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:02:42.953

1. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 02:42.953[1]; 2. 81-Brandon Fouts, 02:44.432[10]; 3. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 02:45.086[2]; 4. 71-Delmas Conley, 02:45.791[3]; 5. B1-Josh Bocook, 02:46.657[4]; 6. 33-Kevin Wagner, 02:51.014[6]; 7. 24S-Chuck Simons, 02:52.111[5]; 8. 16C-Michael Conley Jr, 02:57.928[9]; 9. 1-Audie Swartz, 00:44.069[8]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:09:11.329

1. 4B-Jackie Boggs, 09:11.329[1]; 2. 10K-Jake Keaton, 09:13.732[3]; 3. 99-Scott LeMaster, 09:13.850[5]; 4. 21-Kenneth Howell, 09:14.303[2]; 5. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 09:16.643[4]; 6. 26-Josh Hall, 09:17.316[6]; 7. 27-Shawn Martin, 09:18.120[7]; 8. 73B-Austin Mullett, 09:21.777[9]; 9. K73-Kevin Mullett, 04:12.488[8]

Qualifying 1 00:07:49.959

1. 17-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:14.634[6]; 2. 4B-Jackie Boggs, 00:14.783[3]; 3. 48L-Robbie Lewis, 00:15.058[11]; 4. 21-Kenneth Howell, 00:15.064[8]; 5. 71-Delmas Conley, 00:15.087[2]; 6. 10K-Jake Keaton, 00:15.105[4]; 7. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:15.251[14]; 8. 77A-Jeff Arnold, 00:15.390[9]; 9. 24S-Chuck Simons, 00:15.429[10]; 10. 99-Scott LeMaster, 00:15.513[18]; 11. 33-Kevin Wagner, 00:15.515[17]; 12. 26-Josh Hall, 00:15.610[20]; 13. 71J-J.T. Conley, 00:15.745[12]; 14. 27-Shawn Martin, 00:15.813[7]; 15. 1-Audie Swartz, 00:16.060[1]; 16. K73-Kevin Mullett, 00:16.176[5]; 17. 16C-Michael Conley Jr, 00:16.468[15]; 18. 73B-Austin Mullett, 00:16.545[19]; 19. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:16.545[13]

5/18/2019 10:16PM CST

Modifieds

A Feature 1 20 laps | 00:07:21.250

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 07:21.250[1]; 2. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 07:25.746[2]; 3. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 07:29.062[3]; 4. 7-Doug Adkins, 07:31.163[5]; 5. 11S-Tyler Smith, 07:31.618[6]; 6. 35-Tony DeHart, 07:32.437[7]; 7. P20-Ervin Vance, 07:33.514[4]; 8. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 07:39.485[8]; 9. 244-Brandon Smith, 07:24.016[9]; 10. 1T-Tom Taylor, 04:36.212[10]; 11. 94-David Booker, 02:31.751[11]; (DNS) 22-Dustin Mosley, 02:31.751

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:03:16

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 03:16.369[1]; 2. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 03:18.688[2]; 3. 7-Doug Adkins, 03:18.776[3]; 4. 35-Tony DeHart, 03:21.121[4]; 5. 244-Brandon Smith, 03:25.291[5]; 6. 94-David Booker, 03:28.263[6]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:05:35

1. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 05:35.942[2]; 2. P20-Ervin Vance, 05:37.585[1]; 3. 11S-Tyler Smith, 05:39.128[3]; 4. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 05:43.120[5]; 5. 1T-Tom Taylor, 05:38.251[6]; (DNS) 22-Dustin Mosley, 05:38.251

Qualifying 1 00:00:57

1. 20S-Brian Skaggs, 00:16.291[12]; 2. P20-Ervin Vance, 00:16.616[4]; 3. 20J-Justin Jacobs, 00:16.659[10]; 4. 12R-Jeremy Rayburn, 00:16.816[5]; 5. 7-Doug Adkins, 00:16.916[1]; 6. 11S-Tyler Smith, 00:16.973[3]; 7. 35-Tony DeHart, 00:17.180[2]; 8. 22-Dustin Mosley, 00:17.407[11]; 9. 244-Brandon Smith, 00:18.108[6]; 10. 26-Jason Bilyeu, 00:18.119[8]; 11. 94-David Booker, 00:18.314[7]; 12. 1T-Tom Taylor, 00:18.932[9]

Limited Late Models

A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:04:26.533

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 04:10.812[1]; 2. 81M-Matt Melvin, 04:16.254[2]; 3. 68-Cameron Logan, 04:15.221[3]; 4. 81-John Melvin, 04:23.317[4]; 5. 58-Evyian Terry, 04:24.738[8]; 6. 4B-Greg Thompson, 04:26.533[5]; (DNS) 73-Charlie Mullett, 04:26.533; (DNS) 10M-Mike Meyers, 04:26.533

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:04:16.155

1. 7S-Billy Staker, 04:16.155[2]; 2. 81M-Matt Melvin, 04:18.151[1]; 3. 68-Cameron Logan, 04:18.962[3]; 4. 81-John Melvin, 04:20.845[7]; 5. 58-Evyian Terry, 01:47.501[8]; 6. 4B-Greg Thompson, 04:23.136[5]; (DNS) 73-Charlie Mullett, 04:24.327; (DNS) 10M-Mike Meyers, 01:47.501

Sport Mods

A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:08:13.983

1. 34-Derek Richmond, 04:32.239[1]; 2. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 04:33.250[4]; 3. 44-Jason Spillman, 04:36.013[2]; 4. 13-Adam Jordan, 04:38.927[3]; 5. 88G-Cody Gifford, 04:42.016[7]; 6. 19-Robert Lunsford, 04:46.340[9]; 7. 7J-Casey Jones, 04:47.352[6]; 8. B9-Jeremy Brady, 04:50.000[17]; 9. 24M-Bo McCarty, 04:52.054[23]; 10. 13E-Emily Jordan, 04:29.941[13]; 11. 30K-Kelsey Shaffer, 00:20.110[18]; 12. 1-Jeremy Cassidy, 04:52.967[19]; 13. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 08:13.983[16]; 14. 16-Mikey Howard, 04:52.176[21]; 15. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 03:34.145[12]; 16. 55-Kasey Black, 03:14.031[11]; 17. 45L-Greg Litteral, 02:13.205[8]; 18. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, 02:35.504[15]; 19. 14-Joe McClain, 00:20.110[14]; 20. 13J-Luke Jordan, 00:19.356[5]; 21. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 00:20.110[10]; 22. 10-Mark Patton, 00:20.110[20]; 23. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 00:20.110[22]

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:03:15

1. 34-Derek Richmond, 03:15.391[5]; 2. 24Z-Zack Pendleton, 03:16.164[7]; 3. 88G-Cody Gifford, 03:20.146[3]; 4. 99-Danny Hamilton Jr, 03:21.762[4]; 5. 13E-Emily Jordan, 03:22.205[6]; 6. 45D-Dylan Litteral, 03:29.160[8]; 7. 1-Jeremy Cassidy, 03:34.248[2]; 8. 8D-Stevie Thornsberry, 00:50.346[1]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:06:16.965

1. 44-Jason Spillman, 06:16.965[6]; 2. 13J-Luke Jordan, 06:17.976[4]; 3. 45L-Greg Litteral, 06:19.367[1]; 4. 55-Kasey Black, 06:20.710[3]; 5. 14-Joe McClain, 06:21.010[2]; 6. B9-Jeremy Brady, 06:23.382[7]; 7. 10-Mark Patton, 03:15.661[5]; (DNS) 24M-Bo McCarty,

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:10:14.730

1. 13-Adam Jordan, 10:14.730[4]; 2. 7J-Casey Jones, 10:15.490[1]; 3. 19-Robert Lunsford, 10:18.332[6]; 4. 99X-Dillon Hamilton, 10:19.777[3]; 5. 19RL-Ray Lunsford, 10:22.831[7]; 6. 30K-Kelsey Shaffer, 10:31.484[5]; 7. 16-Mikey Howard, 02:10.992[2