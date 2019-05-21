Hurd signs w/ SSU

West senior Garrett Hurd (middle seated) signed his letter of intent to join the Shawnee State University baseball team beginning next season. Hurd was joined by mother Annie Thornsberry (left seated), father Jason Hurd (right seated), and West head coach Chris Rapp (standing). Hurd joins Green seniors Tanner Kimbler, Bryce Ponn, and Tayte Carver as the fourth member of the Bears 2019 signing class from Scioto County.

