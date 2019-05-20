Baseball tourney preview

Clay vs. South Webster – Division IV district semifinal

This game is one of the more intriguing matchups we’ve seen this postseason. Clay, a number one seed in the Chillicothe II district will take on the five seeded Jeeps Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at the VA Memorial Stadium for berth in Wednesday’s Division IV district final.

Both Clay and South Webster have relied heavily on their youth through their regular season and postseason run up until this point. Both Clay and South Webster won their sectional final games with people other than seniors on the mound (Dakota Dodds for Clay, Billy Jones for South Webster).

An interesting thing to consider when this game comes Tuesday is what exactly will Clay do on the mound. Dodds will almost certainly be available in Tuesday’s game, but with a pending potential district final matchup with Green on Wednesday, will Clay head coach Marc Cottle pitch Dodds knowing their district fate will rest on Wednesday’s game if they’re able to get passed the Jeeps?

South Webster head coach is almost certain to start sophomore ace Billy Jones who has pitched consistently throughout the season and has fared extremely well against Division IV competition this season.

This is a game that either team can definitely win. South Webster, if they get their bats going against whoever Clay sends out on the mound, will need to slow down a Panthers offense who defeated Peebles 15-0 in five innings in their sectional final last week. If Clay opts not to start Dodds in this do-or-die game against the Jeeps, they’ll likely need a solid performance from whoever Cottle decides to send to the hill.

Someone will win and advance to the district final on Wednesday, and someone will go home with an end to their season. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m. at the VA.

Southern Racine vs. Green – Division IV district semifinal

Green, following a narrow 4-2 sectional final win over Manchester last Tuesday, will be in action for the first time in a week against Southern Racine in a Division IV district semifinal with a spot in the district finals on the line.

Racine is by no means a team to overlook in this year’s postseason tournament for Green. On Friday, May 17th, Southern took out defending regional champs in 2019 Whiteoak in a non-league matchup. The Tornados are 16-7 this season and will look to add another win against the Green Bobcats to their recipe.

In their sectional final win over Manchester, ace Tanner Kimbler threw a complete game two hitter while also earning thirteen strikeouts of Greyhound batters. Green head coach Danny McDavid is also somewhat in a bind with what exactly to do with his pitching situation.

If he starts Kimbler, who has been his ace all season and has undoubtedly put up the best numbers on the team, then he will be unable to use the senior in Wednesday’s district final, should the Bobcats make it there. But, luckily for McDavid and the Bobcats, they have fellow senior Tayte Carver who has also been lights out on the mound this season. Just two weeks ago, Carver pitched a five inning perfect game against Symmes Valley before clinching Green’s share of the SOC I title with Clay with a three run bomb in the bottom of the ninth.

If Green, who is as senior layden as any Division IV team remaining in the Chillicothe II bracket, is able to play consistent and limit mistakes while also garnering timely hits, they’ll likely clinch a spot in Wednesday’s district final.

Clay junior ace Dakota Dodds will play a key role in the Panthers postseason run in 2019. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8728.jpg Clay junior ace Dakota Dodds will play a key role in the Panthers postseason run in 2019. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Clay-South Webster, Green to battle in district semis

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

