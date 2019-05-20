District tennis results

Qualifiers from Scioto County and the surrounding area for Saturday’s district tennis meet held at Ohio University in Athens competed Saturday for the chance to move to the state tournament round.

Singles

In singles, Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson and Logan Davis and Waverly’s Penn Morrison and Brandon Niebert all were qualifiers for Saturday’s district meet.

In the singles final, Penn Morrison defeated Brandon Nibert in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) to earn a district championship. Both Morrison and Nibert will advance to the state tournament this weekend at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Drew Jackson fell in the district semifinals to Morrison in straight sets (6-4, 7-5). Jackson finishes his career with a high school record of 102-13, three time SOC player of the year, four time District qualifier, and a two time state qualifieer.

Logan Davis fell in the first round Saturday against Coshocton’s Carter Coffman in a three set tiebreaker (6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2)).

Doubles

Three doubles teams from Scioto County competed in Saturday’s district tournament: Minford’s Zach Hammond and Josh Wiehle, Valley’s Nate Crabtree and Kylee Baldridge, and Valley’s Nick Crabtree and Landon McBee.

Hammond and Wiehle fell in the quarterfinals in straigth sets (6-3, 6-2).

Crabtree and Baldridge fell in straight sets in the opening round (7-5, 6-2).

Crabtree and McBee fell in straight sets in the opening round (6-0, 6-0).

Waverly’s Penn Morrison (left) and Brandon Nibert (right) will advance to this weekend’s state tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio following their district title Saturday in Athens. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_PennMorrison-BrandonNibert-Districts.jpg Waverly’s Penn Morrison (left) and Brandon Nibert (right) will advance to this weekend’s state tennis tournament in Mason, Ohio following their district title Saturday in Athens. Submitted photo

Waverly’s Morrison, Nibert advance to state

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

