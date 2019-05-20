Wheelersburg basketball camp June 3rd-5th

The Wheelersburg boys’ basketball program will be hosting their annual boys’ basketball camp June 3rd-5th from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

The cost of attendance to this year’s camp is $40, however there is a $5 discount for multiple campers in the same residence. The $40 fee also includes a t-shirt and a daily beverage.

If you are a boy entering grades 3rd-8th beginning next season, you are eligble for registration.

Anyone interested in attending may register online at www.wheelersburg.net or visit “Burg Basketball” page on Facebook for the registration link.

Please email head coach Steven Ater at steven.ater@wheelersburg.net for any further questions.

