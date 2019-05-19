Northwest boys, Minford boys, Wheelersburg girls secure district championships

Southeast District Division II district meet – Washington Court House

At Saturday’s Division II district track meet held at Washington Court House, the Northwest Mohawks boys track team finished first out of fourteen eligible teams to take home a district title.

Northwest finished with 84 total points at Saturday’s meet. The Mohawks 4×800 team of Chase McClay, Josh Shope, Gabe Morrell, and Landen Smith finished first with a time of 8:25.31. Morrell and Shope were joined by Brayden Campbell and Evan Throckmorton in the 4×400 race, finishing first with a time of 3:35.81.

McClay finished first in 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.56 seconds. McClay also finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.47 seconds.

Smith finished first in the 800 meter run and 1600 meter run with a time of 2:02.50 and 4:34.23 respectively.

As for Scioto County’s other schools’ performances in the Division II district meet, Portsmouth finished sixth with 62.33 points while Wheelersburg finished eighth with 39.16 points.

In the girls’ Division II district meet, Northwest finished tied for tenth place with Waverly with 36 points. Minford finished in twelfth place with six points.

Southeast District Division III district meet – Southeastern High School

At Saturday’s Southeast District Division III district meet held at Southeastern High School, the Minford Falcons boys’ team and the Wheelersburg girls’ track teams both took home district title trophies. The Minford boys’ finished with 104 points while the Wheelersburg girls’ finished with 94.50 points.

For the Wheelersburg girls, the Pirates 4×200 team of Gabby Deacon, Lani Irwin, Alyssa Dingus, and Libby Miller finished first with a time of 1:46.52.

Minford’s team of Bryson Ashley, Luke Montavon, Ethan Slusher, and Ty Wiget also finished first in the 4×200 race with a time of 1:32.71.

In the 4×100 race, Irwin, Deacon, and Miller were joined by Lauren Jolly to finish first with a time of 50.30 seconds. Dingus finished first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.16.

Also for Wheelersburg, Paige Emnett finished first in the discus throw with a distance of 130-00’. Emnett also finished first in the shot put with a distance of 43-08.00’.

In the girls’ district meet, Portsmouth finished with four points, South Webster finished with four points, Notre Dame finished with three points, and Green finished with two points.

In the boys’ north district meet, the same in which Minford finished first, South Webster finished eighth with 45.50 points and Green finished ninth with 44 points.

Valley finished seventh in the boys’ south district meet with 45 points. Notre Dame finished with 19 points and Clay finished with two points.

