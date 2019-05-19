Baseball sectional results

Minford 3, Piketon 2

Minford narrowly squeeked past Piketon Saturday in their Division III sectional final in Muletown by a score of 3-2.

After 2.5 innings Saturday, Piketon held a 2-0 lead over the defending regional champion Falcons. An RBI single by leadoff hitter Brayden Davis cut the Redstreaks lead in half at 2-1, driving in Bailey Rowe. Davis finished 2/3 on the day with two stolen bases.

In the bottom of the fourth, Minford took their 3-2 lead on RBI from Luke Lindamood and Matthew Risner. Lindamood finished 1/3 with his one RBI.

Ethan Lauder had the hill occupied for the first five innings of Saturday’s game allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Elijah Vogelsong entered in the top of the sixth and allowed one hit and struck out four batters.

Minford will take on Wellston Thursday in a Division III district semifinal matchup at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.

Wheelersburg 14, Ironton 4

Wheelersburg won their sectional final contest against Ironton Saturday 14-4 to advance to next week’s district tournament. The Pirates will take on Bainbridge Paint Valley Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe with a spot in the district final on the line.

Westfall 4, Valley 2

Despite being district champions in 2018, the Valley Indians lost their sectional final game to second seeded Westfall 4-2 in Williamsport.

Valley senior Tanner Cunningham pitched six innings while giving up three earned runs in those six frames of work.

Kayden Mollette delivered the Indians lone RBI of the game. Senior Jared Morrow finished 2/3 at the plate to lead Valley at the plate.

Minford, Wheelersburg win sectional titles

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved