Mohawks, Trojans end season in sectional semis

Division III Sectional Semifinal: Lynchburg-Clay 13, Northwest 3

The Mohawks (4-24) saw their season come to an end Wednesday night in a 10-run, five-inning loss to No. 3 seed Lynchburg-Clay.

Northwest was led by Zane Gilley, who tallied the team’s only hit of the night, going 1-for-2 with a run. Nathan Rivers had an RBI, and both Caleb Goodson and Robbie Leslie scored a run.

Division III Sectional Semifinal: Paint Valley 7, Portsmouth 3

After traveling to take on No. 4 seed Paint Valley Wednesday evening, Portsmouth (7-18) ended its season with a four-run loss.

Freshman Daewin Spence took the loss on the hill, throwing 2 ⅓ innings and allowing five runs, two earned, while striking out a hitter. At the plate, senior William Sturgill was 0-for-1 with a run and an RBI as Ethan Boggs logged the Trojans’ only hit of the night, going 1-for-4.

The Bearcats (17-10) got a strong outing from junior ace Lane Mettler, who threw four innings, allowing a hit and striking out seven. Mettler, however, also walked seven batters, which led to all three of Portsmouth’s runs.

