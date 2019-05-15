Roundup: Jeeps, Panthers, Bobcats win sectionals

BASEBALL

Division IV Sectional Final: Clay 15, Peebles 0

The Panthers (19-7) won a sectional title Tuesday with a 15-run drubbing of Peebles.

Junior Dakota Dodds picked up the pitching win, tossing three innings, allowing a hit and striking out three. At the plate, Garrett Beegan was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Jaden Jesse was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs and three RBIs, and Brad McCleese was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Evan Woods went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.

“It was good to get back on track and win the sectional after a very tough schedule last week. We really hit the ball hard today. Jaden, Evan, Brad & Garrett had some really good at-bats to lead us,” Clay coach Marc Cottle said. “Pitching and defense performed well with only one walk and no errors. Now we’ll start preparing for a well-coached South Webster team that’s playing some great baseball at the right time of the year. We have a lot of respect for them and it should be a good one at the VA.”

Division IV Sectional Final: Whiteoak 17, East 2

The Tartans (5-16) saw their season end Tuesday in a tough loss at Whiteoak.

East’s offense was led by Tyler Winston, who was 2-for-2 with an RBI while Kyle Winston finished 2-for-2 with a run. Dylan Bailey also helped out and was 0-for-1 with an RBI.

“Definitely not the season we had hoped for when it began and not the finish tonight we hoped for. However, I’m really proud of the boys tonight,” East coach Matt Miller said. “We got ourselves in a hole with a couple early mistakes and then had trouble again in the second inning, but the kids never hung their head and they played hard all night. It just wasn’t meant to be to pull the upset, but they cared and kept playing and for that I’m proud.”

Division IV Sectional Final: Green 4, Manchester 2

In a sectional championship, Green (21-3) picked up its 21st win this season with a two-run win over Manchester.

On the hill, Tanner Kimbler got the win, throwing a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out 13 hitters. Mason Barber was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, pacing Green’s offense.

“Tanner threw the ball well again tonight,” Green coach Dan McDavid said. “We made a couple uncharacteristic mistakes in the field behind him tonight but he picked up his teammates with his performance on the mound. Mason had a big night for us, driving in three runs and getting us off and running in the first inning.”

Division IV Sectional Final: South Webster 3, Ironton St. Joe 0

The Jeeps (7-18) won a sectional crown and advanced into district play with a three-run win over Ironton St. Joe on the road.

South Webster was led by Brice Robnett, who was 2-for-4 a double and two RBIs, Riley Cook was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Braden Martin finished was 1-for-3 with a double and a run. South Webster’s Billy Jones tossed seven innings, allowed three hits and struck out five.

Another great performance by Billy Jones on the bump,” South Webster coach Ryan McClintic said. “St Joe only had four base-runners the entire game, and two of their three hits were Infield singles. Billy challenged their hitters and our defense played a clean game behind him. It’s great to see the improvements this team has made from last year to this year, and each week in-between during the off-season and during this season. They’re a great group of young men, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow to prepare for a tough, well-coached Clay ball club.”

