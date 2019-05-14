Hobbs signs w/ SSU

RUBYVILLE – At his signing ceremony Friday afternoon, Clay senior Tyler Hobbs signed his letter of intent to join the Shawnee State University golf team.

“It’s a really great opportunity for me,” Hobbs said Friday afternoon. “Just picking up the game my sophomore year, I never thought I’d be able to play college golf. It’s really cool to be able to get to this level, and to be able to stay close to home so my friends and family can watch me play. It’s a great thing.”

“We’re really happy to have Tyler join our team,” said SSU head golf coach Dave Hopkins. “He didn’t pick up the game till late and has shown some great improvement the last couple of years here at Clay. He’s a kid that’s a good athlete and is going to get better and better. His best years are ahead of him. We’re really happy to have another local kid at Shawnee State, that’s always important for us.”

For Hobbs, picking SSU was an easy decision because of a prior relationship with his future coach, as well as the ability Shawnee gives its’ students who are from Scioto County and the surrounding area to stay close to home.

“I’ve known [Coach] Hopkins for a while, my mom and him have known each other for awhile,” Hobbs said. “Being able to stay home is big for me. This is my home and I never really wanted to leave, that was a big thing.”

After just beginning his golf career at Clay during his sophomore year, Hobbs knows he still has things he wants to work on as he more fine tunes his game. As he joins the SSU team next season, he’s very much looking forward to advancing those steps he’s taken early in his career.

“I’ve got to keep working on the little things. When I first started, I didn’t realize all the little things you have to really work on day by day to get better until I started to piece that together my junior year. So as I take this next step, I really want to keep working on those things as I play.”

As Clay graduation quickly approaches, Hobbs is looking forward to the opportunities this next stage of his life have to offer.

“I never really thought I’d have the chance to play a college sport. It’s time to move on, find new things and explore what’s out there.”

Clay senior Tyler Hobbs signed his letter of intent to join the Shawnee State University golf team next season at his signing ceremony Friday afternoon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8848.jpg Clay senior Tyler Hobbs signed his letter of intent to join the Shawnee State University golf team next season at his signing ceremony Friday afternoon. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved