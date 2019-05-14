Notre Dame boys’ basketball announces camp dates

The Notre Dame boys’ basketball program has announced the dates for their 2019 boys’ basketball camp.

This year’s camp will be held on Friday May 31st and Saturday June 1st. Boys entering 2nd-4th grades will participate from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday while boys entering 5th-8th grades will participate from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The cost of attendance for the 2019 camp is $20.00 for each camper. All checks may be made payable to “Notre Dame Boys Basketball”. All checks can be mailed to “Notre Dame HS, Attn: Matt Mader, 2220 Sunrise Ave, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

There is a medical statement that must be signed in order for your child to be eligble to participate in this year’s basketball camp. Open registration for this year’s camp will be held between 8:15-8:45 a.m. for the early groups and 11:15-11:45 a.m. for the late groups.

As recognition for participating in this year’s camp, all participants will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Notre Dame basketball.

For more information on this year’s Notre Dame boys basketball camp, please contact Matt Mader at (740) 357-8653 or by email at mmader@notredameschools.com.