Gilliland signs w/ KCU

RUBYVILLE – At her signing ceremony Friday afternoon, Clay senior Delanie Gilliland signed her letter of intent to join the Kentucky Christian University Knights volleyball team beginning this fall. Gilliland says her faith played a major role in her decision to join the Knights this fall. By doing so, Gilliland becomes the third sibling in the Gilliland family to play collegiate athletics at Kentucky Christian.

Lexie Gilliland, Gilliland’s older sister, just graduated from Kentucky Christian and was a member of the women’s basketball team while brother Cole Gilliland will be a junior member of the 2019-20 Kentucky Christian men’s basketball team next season.

“It feels really great to be able to do this, especially with my older siblings going there too,” Gilliland said. “Growing up, Christ always came first in my life. I knew that if I went to play volleyball at the next level, I wanted to be in a place where I would know my morals and know I’m in a good atmosphere. I’m really excited.”

Gilliland is a four year member of the Clay high school volleyball team. After a successful senior season which included a share of the SOC I championship, as well as a sectional title, a district title, and Scioto County’s first ever regional championship in volleyball, Gilliland said the process of choosing where to play at the next level was a long but rewarding one.

“We had a really awesome year last year, being able to go to state. After the season, I wasn’t really sure if I wanted to keep playing. But after a few months I wanted to start playing again. Coach [Jeff] Huff was great when we got the chance to talk to him, and the team is all really nice. I could tell it was going to be my best fit.”

Gilliland plans on majoring in nursing while attending Kentucky Christian and pursuing a bachelor’s during her undergraduate time with the possibility of returning for a graduate’s degree down the line.

With graduation quickly approaching for Scioto County’s seniors, Gilliland will always look back on her time at Clay fondly with people always there to support her along the way.

“Family always comes first,” Gilliland said. “I couldn’t have done anything without my Mom or my Dad, my Grandma and Grandpa. All of my friends always came to support all of our games. Coach Hammond was a great coach this past year too, she’s really the one who ignited us to go even further this year. It really meant the world to have everyone that I love here today supporting me like they always have.”

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

