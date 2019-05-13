Baseball tourney preview: First edition

Peebles @ Clay

The Clay Panthers, co-SOC I champions in 2019, begin their postseason run with a home Division IV sectional final against the Peebles Indians in Rubyville.

Clay and Peebles actually began the 2019 season as opponents on opening day way back on March 23rd. In that game, which also took place on the Panthers home field, Clay came out on top 15-1 in five innings. That game would be a signifier to what the Panthers would be capable of during their regular season run to an SOC I championship.

Assuming junior ace Dakota Dodds is fully healthy following last Thursday’s brief injury against Green, and assuming the Clay bats come alive as they have all season, the Panthers should position themselves nicely to end their current two game losing steak and once again reach the Division IV district semifinals.

South Webster @ Ironton St. Joe

To reach the district semifinal stage, South Webster will need to accomplish a goal they already have earlier this season: defeat Ironton St. Joe. However, this time, the Jeeps will need to take down the Flyers in a road environment.

Twenty eight days ago, South Webster’s Riley Cook hit a walk off single against Ironton St. Joe in South Webster, sending the Jeeps home with a victory against their future sectional opponent.

If the Jeeps are able to make it to the district tournament following a win on the road against a very talented Flyers squad, that experience at the next level will prove vital for future seasons under head coach Ryan McClintic. For that to happen, Cook and the Jeeps will need to have a solid game in their lineup and ace Billy Jones will need to throw a game similar to how he performed against the Flyers nearly a month ago.

Manchester @ Green

Following their dramatic finish against Clay last Thursday, Green must now reset back to normal as they begin their 2019 postseason run against Manchester in their Division IV sectional final contest.

By no means should the Bobcats overlook their opening game of the 2019 postseason. On Saturday April 20th, Manchester defeated Clay 12-2 in their biggest win of the regular season. A seven run second inning helped the Greyhounds prevail over Clay in Rubyville.

Green has been firing on all cylinders for much of the regular season. Led by seniors Tanner Kimbler, Tayte Carver, and Bryce Ponn, the Bobcats are looking to make a deep postseason run and push for a district title. Before their plans get too big, however, they must take care of business against a talented Manchester squad.

East @ Whiteoak

Coming out of Saturday’s sectional final win over Notre Dame, East head coach Matt Miller knew just how difficult it would be for his team to make it out of the 2019 postseason with a sectional title on their belt.

That feat will require East to pull off an upset over the defending Division IV regional champion Whiteoak Wildcats who are currently ranked in the top five of numerous polls across the state of Ohio.

Miller knows that will be a difficult task, but not an impossible one. Led by seniors Kyle and Tyler Winston, Sully Paishon who at times this season has delivered big, as well as other experienced Tartans, East will need their best game of the season Tuesday to knock off the defending regional champions in Mowrystown.

