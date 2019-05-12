Roundup: Pirates claim sectional title, Portsmouth falls to Fairfield

Tournaments

Fairfield 11, Portsmouth 1 (Division III sectional final)

Portsmouth fell to Fairfield 11-1 in six innings Friday in their Division III sectional final contest against the top seeded Lady Lions. Friday’s loss comes after the Trojans defeated Lynchburg Clay 10-0 in five innings in their sectional semifinal matchup.

“This group of seniors is my second four year class,” said Portsmouth head coach Kristen Bradshaw on seniors Kylee Montgomery, Morgan Grashel, and Taylor Mullins. “They set the tone and really became seniors. We’ve had a losing season their entire high school career. They wanted something different for their senior year and they were leaders to this young group of players we have. On the field, off the field, in the dugout. They were vocal leaders and kids who lead by example, I can’t say enough about them.”

Despite the departure of Montgomery, Grashel, and Mullins, Portsmouth returns seven of their nine other batters in their lineup next season, the majority of which are underclassman. That fact signals a bright future for Bradshaw and the Trojans softball program.

“We’re young, I’m excited. I know they’re broken hearted about the season being over, but I’m excited. It’s been an exciting season and the love they have for the game has me even more excited. I can’t wait to get started in a few months, looking forward to them coming back and now that they know this feeling, I know they’ll want to get farther in the tournament.”

Wheelersburg 11, Meigs 1 (Division III sectional final)

Wheelersburg knocked off Meigs 11-1 in their sectional final contest Friday evening to clinch their spot in the Division III district finals against SOC II rival Minford Thursday at Unioto.

Senior Sarah Claxon led the Pirates at the plate and on the mound in Friday’s win. Claxon homered twice and finished with three RBI at the plate while on the mound she allowed just two hits and no earned runs in five innings of work.

Rylie Hughes finished 2/3 at the plate for Wheelersburg with a home run and three RBI while Addi Collins finished 1/3 with three RBI as well.

East 13, Notre Dame 5 (Division IV sectional semifinal)

East prevailed over Notre Dame Saturday morning in their Division IV sectional semifinal contest in Sciotoville.

Kyle Flannery pitched a complete game in the Tartans win over Notre Dame allowing just seven hits and three earned runs. Tyler Winston finished with a game high four RBI on 3/4 hitting in Saturday’s win. Flannery finished 1/4 with two RBI, Levi Billings finished 2/4 with an RBI, Kyle Winston finished ½ with two runs scored and an RBI, and Brock Bradley finished 1/4 with an RBI.

“I thought we played well today,” said East head coach Matt Miller. “Kyle threw the ball really well and controlled the action all day long. We had one inning where we made a couple mental mistakes behind him, but we didn’t keep our heads down and we kept working. Offensively, we were able to capitalize on some mistakes and have a couple big innings. Tyler’s three run triple in the 2nd really allowed us to break it open. Tyler had a big day offensively and defensively for us and that’s what I expect from him. He’s a captain and four year starter so I always expect him to lead. We ended with 11 hits on the day and only 3 K’s so I’m proud of that. Good things can happen when you put the ball in play. Defensively, I thought we played well. We had a couple errors but were able to overcome them and play well.”

Saturday’s win places the Tartans in the Division IV sectional final against defending regional champion Whiteoak in Mowrystown Tuesday April 14th.

“We’ll go to Whiteoak and give them everything we’ve got,” Miller said. “They’re a very good program and a team that we have a great deal of respect for. Nobody expects us to go give them a game, but we’re going to go down there Tuesday and relax, have fun, and play this game we love and leave it all on the field.”

Softball finals: Manchester 10, Green 3 (Division IV sectional final); Peebles 10, Valley 0 (Division IV sectional final)

Regular season

Portsmouth head coach Kristin Bradshaw greets senior ace Kylee Montgomery in the Trojans 11-1 loss to Leesburg Fairfield Friday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_9003.jpg Portsmouth head coach Kristin Bradshaw greets senior ace Kylee Montgomery in the Trojans 11-1 loss to Leesburg Fairfield Friday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

PDT Staff Report

