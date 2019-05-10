Roundup: Minford defeats GC, Notre Dame & South Webster win sectionals

Baseball

Minford 12, Greenup County 1

Minford earned a 12-1 road non-league win over Greenup County (Ky.) Friday in six innings.

Bailey Rowe got the start on the mound for the Falcons allowing just one hit and no earned runs in three innings of work. Reid Shultz pitched the final three innings for Minford allowing two hits and striking out three Musketeer batters.

Luke Lindamood’s lone hit of the game came on a three run home run in the top of the fourth inning as part of a seven run Falcon fourth. Ethan Lauder led Minford with a game high four RBI on 2/4 hitting while Elijah Vogelsong finished 2/4 with two RBI.

The Falcons begin their postseason run a week from Saturday when they will face the winner of Piketon and Eastern Brown in a sectional final matchup.

Softball

Notre Dame 11, Whiteoak 0; South Webster 14, Trimble 0

Both Notre Dame and South Webster earned shutout sectional title victories over Whiteoak and Trimble respectively to advance to the Division IV District Tournament held at the University of Rio Grande next week.

The two seeded Titans and the three seeded Jeeps will square off next Thursday with an estimated start time of 6:00 p.m.

