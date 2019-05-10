SOC track meet results

MINFORD — Wheelersburg’s girls and Waverly’s boys added to their school’s trophy cases Thursday night, winning Southern Ohio Conference track and field championships.

The Pirates beat the rest of the field by scoring a team total of 168.5 points, ahead of Waverly (121), Northwest (97.5), Eastern (59), Minford (33), South Webster (33), Valley (28), Oak Hill (20), Green (18), Notre Dame (18), Clay (17) and West (11).

Winning events for Wheelersburg was Libby Miller (100-meter dash, 12.85), Alyssa Dingus (400 dash, 1:01.75 and 200 dash, 27.28), Lauren Jolly (300-meter hurdles, 48.63), Paige Emnett (discus, 128-feet-6 and shot put, 42-feet-10) and the 4×800-meter relay of Allie Vallence, Dingus, Lani Irwin and Gabby Deacon (10:56.90).

Miller, Dingus, Irwin and Jolly also won the 4×200 relay with a finish time of 1:47.62, setting a new conference record and breaking the previous best mark of 1:50.90, set in 1982.

As for Waverly’s boys, the Tigers scored a 147 team points, beating out Northwest (125), Minford (100.5), South Webster (56), Green (52), Eastern (42), Valley (32.5), West (25), Wheelersburg (22), Oak Hill (13), Notre Dame (7) and Clay (2).

Winning events for Waverly was Cody Remington (100 dash, 11.33, 200 dash, 22.83, and long jump, 21-8.75), the 4×800 relay of Aidan Judd, Phillip Evory, Jack Monroe and Spencer Fraley (8:34.40), and the 4×200 relay of Fraley, Evory, Grayson Diener, and Trevor Penrod (3:37.90).

All-SOC honors were also given out as Eastern’s girls and South Webster’s boys claimed the SOC I team championships. Eastern’s pair of Evan Leist and Abby Cochenour were named the boys and girls Athletes of the Year while Eastern’s Chris Day and Green’s Randy Smith were named the Coaches of the Year.

In the SOC II, Northwest’s Haidyn Wamsley was named the girls Athlete of the Year while Northwest’s Chase McClay earned the same honor on the boys side. Wheelersburg’s Paul Boll and and both Waverly’s Byron Green and Northwest’s Dave Frantz were named Coaches of the Year.

Waverly’s boys’ track team was named SOC II boys’ champions at the SOC meet held at Minford Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_file-44-1.jpeg Waverly’s boys’ track team was named SOC II boys’ champions at the SOC meet held at Minford Thursday. Photo courtesy of Danielle Ashley South Webster’s boys’ track team was named SOC I boys’ champions at the SOC meet held at Minford Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_file2-12-1.jpeg South Webster’s boys’ track team was named SOC I boys’ champions at the SOC meet held at Minford Thursday. Photo courtesy of Danielle Ashley Minford’s 4×200 team of Bryson Ashley, Ty Wiget, Ethan Slusher, and Luke Montavon placed first in the 4×200 competition at Thursday’s SOC meet. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_file3-4-1.jpeg Minford’s 4×200 team of Bryson Ashley, Ty Wiget, Ethan Slusher, and Luke Montavon placed first in the 4×200 competition at Thursday’s SOC meet. Photo courtesy of Danielle Ashley Northwest sophomore Haidyn Wamsley was named SOC II Girls’ Athlete of the Year at the SOC meet held Thursday at Minford. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_file5-3-1.jpeg Northwest sophomore Haidyn Wamsley was named SOC II Girls’ Athlete of the Year at the SOC meet held Thursday at Minford. Photo courtesy of Danielle Ashley Northwest senior Chase McClay was named SOC II Boys’ Athlete of the Year at the SOC meet held Thursday at Minford. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_file4-3-1.jpeg Northwest senior Chase McClay was named SOC II Boys’ Athlete of the Year at the SOC meet held Thursday at Minford. Photo courtesy of Danielle Ashley Wheelersburg’s girls’ track team was named SOC II girls’ champions at the SOC meet held at Minford Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_file1-25-1.jpeg Wheelersburg’s girls’ track team was named SOC II girls’ champions at the SOC meet held at Minford Thursday. Photo courtesy of Danielle Ashley

By Derrick Webb dwebb@aimmediamidwest.com

