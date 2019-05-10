Salyers signs w/ Valpo

WHEELERSBURG – At his signing ceremony Thursday afternoon, Wheelersburg senior Trent Salyers signed his letter of intent to join Valparaiso University’s football team this fall following his graduation from Wheelersburg this May.

“It’s an honor, it’s been every reason a kid plays high school football,” Salyers said at his signing. “When I started having success in high school, I’ve always wanted to play in college. Being able to sign to play D1, that’s huge for me to get to play at that level. It means a lot that I get to continue to play the sport that I love.”

Salyers’ record on the gridiron is impeccable. In his 29 games as the Pirates starting quarterback, Salyers led Wheelersburg to a 27-2 record while helping earn the school’s second state football championship during his junior season. Salyers finishes second all-time in Wheelersburg passing yards (6,945) and second all-time in career offensive touchdowns in the orange and black (85).

“Trent’s numbers speak for themselves,” Wheelersburg football head coach Rob Woodward said on his departing senior quarterback. “He has been the conductor of two years’ worth of record setting seasons at Wheelersburg. He’s been the mastermind behind being able to make great decisions with the football in an offensive system that places many opportunities for the QB to spread the ball around and take what a defense gives you. Trent was able to make great reads and not only move the chains, but score lots of points. Trent has been outstanding in the classroom as well. An academic All-Ohio selection to go along with his two First-team All-Ohio recognitions speaks volumes to his ability to excel in all he does. I told Trent that my heart is truly happy for his opportunity at the next level. I know he will attack the challenges that lie ahead and find success in all he does.”

“These coaches, there isn’t a better coaching staff around,” Salyers said of Woodward and his staff. “They’re there not only as a coach, but also as a mentor and a friend.”

During his time in the orange and black, Salyers was also a four year basketball player under head coach Steven Ater. During his junior and senior seasons, the Pirates won consecutive district championships and made a run to the Elite Eight during his senior season which included a perfect 22-0 regular season. Ater had nothing but great things to say about Salyers as he goes on to the next phase of his athletic career.

“Our coaches are so proud of Trent and glad he has earned this opportunity,” Ater said. “Trent was awesome to coach because of how hard he worked and because of the tough leader that he became during his time here. You saw his toughness not just in the state championship football game where he played on a broken leg, but he also demonstrated it each time he stepped on the court or field. He was named Academic All-Ohio as a senior basketball player and I am proud of the well-rounded student athlete that he has become. We are always excited when one of our student athletes earns the opportunity to play at the next level and get his education. He will use his skill, IQ and toughness to succeed on the field, and more importantly as he works toward his degree and we will be excited to follow his progress at Valparaiso.”

Salyers also re-joined the Wheelersburg baseball team during his senior season after taking a few years away from the sport.

For Salyers, his trip to Valparaiso on his visit helped seal the deal that he would be joining the Crusaders on the gridiron this upcoming season.

“I got to go up there and spend time with the coaches and the players, tour the campus. As soon as I did that, I knew it would be the fit for me. Three or four days after my visit, their head coach called me and told me they were going to offer me a spot on the team. A lot of overwhelming feelings when that happened, it meant a lot to me and I knew it’d be a great fit for me.”

Upon graduation, Salyers says he’ll most fondly look back on his friends, family, and the people of Wheelersburg and what they’ve meant to him through his high school career.

“They’ll always be what I remember about this place. There’s a lot of loving teachers, coaches, and staff that showed me a lot of love while I was here. No matter how long it goes or where life takes me, the people here is what I’ll remember the most.”

Wheelersburg senior Trent Salyers signed his letter of intent to join the Valparaiso University football team this fall. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8679_2.jpg Wheelersburg senior Trent Salyers signed his letter of intent to join the Valparaiso University football team this fall.

State champ QB relflects on time at ‘Burg

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT