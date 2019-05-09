Jarett Bernthold, a senior at Eastern High School is headed to Wilmington College to further his education and join the Quakers football team.

There he will join the NCAA Division III Quakers, who also play in the OAC. He has only attended Eastern High School for one year. He spent the previous years at Jackson High School. He will be majoring in exercise science.

Bernthold, who plays tight end for the Eagles, will remain in that position at Wilmington. Bernthold says that tight end has always been his position at Wilmington. He says that tight end has always been his position. He started playing in the sixth grade and played it throughout junior high and high school.

Jarett says that education was the main thing for him and when it came to a decision about college he had to factor in education and what he wanted to major in. Whenever he was being recruited by other schools, none had his major- “Exercise Science”. Then Coach Bryan Moore invited him to visit Wilmington. Wilmington is well-known for this rigorous program. Bernthold states, “I want to be the best and contribute to the team”.

When Bernthold was asked what he had learned in his time as an Eagle he responded, “At Eastern, I learned the value of team work and what it takes to be successful on and off the field”. Having an aspiration of becoming a strength and conditioning person, he has already started working towards that goal. Bernthold has been a leader in the weight room. Right now, he is running the weight room program at Eastern.

Bernthold says he has learned leadership skills. He was a team captain at Eastern. He expresses appreciation to his coaches, teachers and his family as he begins the next chapter of his life.

Eastern senior Jarett Bernthold signs with Wilmington College. Seated in front: Lakyn Davidson (sister), Kim Frazier (mom), Bernthold, and Roger Bernthold (dad). Back: Eastern Assistant Football Coach Seth Bledsoe, Eastern Head Football Coach Scott Tomlison, Eastern Superintendent Neil Leist, Eastern Assistant Football Coach Jeff Meier, and Assistant Football Coach Nolan Yates. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_Bernthold.jpg Eastern senior Jarett Bernthold signs with Wilmington College. Seated in front: Lakyn Davidson (sister), Kim Frazier (mom), Bernthold, and Roger Bernthold (dad). Back: Eastern Assistant Football Coach Seth Bledsoe, Eastern Head Football Coach Scott Tomlison, Eastern Superintendent Neil Leist, Eastern Assistant Football Coach Jeff Meier, and Assistant Football Coach Nolan Yates. Submitted photo