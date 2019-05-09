Roundup: Jeeps knock off Fairview, Singleton throws no-no

Baseball

South Webster 2, Fairview 1

South Webster earned a non-league senior night win over Fairview (Ky.) 2-1. Wednesday’s win over Fairview avenges the 3-0 loss the Jeeps suffered at the hands of the Eagles on April 13th in Westwood.

Brice Robnett led the Jeeps at the plate by going 2/3 with two RBI. Gabe Ruth finished 1/3, Billy Jones finished 2/3, and Braden Martin finished 1/3 at the plate in the win. Being the lone Jeeps senior on the 2019 baseball team, Jacob Ruth finished 1/4 as South Webster edged past the Eagles ahead of postseason play next week.

From the mound, Jones earned a complete game win allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out five Eagles batters.

“We got solid contributions up and down the lineup tonight,” said South Webster head coach Ryan McClintic following Wednesday’s win. “I’m glad we were able to send Jacob out with a win on his last home game. We’ve got to keep playing with confidence and continue to get better from now until Tuesday.”

Green 10, Ironton St. Joe 1

Green’s Levi Singleton threw a no-hitter Wednesday against Ironton St. Joe in seven innings of work. After Tayte Carver’s perfect game big earlier this week against Symmes Valley, this marks the second time in three days a Bobcat pitcher has thrown a no-hitter.

Singleton struck out five and walked none only allowing one unearned run in the first inning of play. “Great effort by sophomore Levi Singleton tonight,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid following the Bobcats win and Singleton’s no-hit performance. “He only threw 70 pitches and worked quickly. Proud of the young man’s effort tonight.”

At the plate for Green, junior Caden Brammer finished 2/4 with a double and three RBI. Caden Blizzard finished 2/3 and Eli Webb finished 2/2 with three walks at the plate.

Rock Hill 9, Clay 4

Clay fell to Rock Hill Wednesday in non-league play 9-4.

Clay Cottle led the Panthers at the plate by finishing 2/4 with two RBI and a run scored. Dakota Dodds and Bradley McCleese also each picked up an RBI in the Panthers loss Tuesday.

Eastern 8, East 4

East fell to Eastern 8-4 to finish their 2019 regular season at 4-15 and 4-8 in SOC I play.

The Tartans held a 4-2 lead after five and a half innings, but allowed Eastern to come back and finish the game off with an 8-4 win.

For East, Kyle Flannery got the start going 4.0 IP allowing three hits and one earned run. In the fifth, Tyler Winston took over on the mound and pitching two innings allowing five hits and four earned runs.

At the plate, Winston led the Tartans by going 1/4 with two RBI while Luke Bradley finished 2/5 with an RBI.

“I thought we played pretty well tonight leading most of the game,” said East head coach Matt Miller. “Kyle threw the ball well for the four innings he threw, and Tyler actually didn’t throw bad. We had a couple errors behind him which hurt and Eastern hit some good pitches that were located nicely off of him. Offensively, we had 11 hits on the evening, which is a good sign, but we left the bases loaded 3 times tonight and twice without scoring. We have to do a better job getting runners in when given opportunities like that. Our regular season is over now and it’s not the season we hoped for, but the tournament starts a new season and we will get ready over the next couple days and see what kind of run we can make.”

