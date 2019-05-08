Sectional tennis results

PORTSMOUTH – Monday and Tuesday, Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University hosted the Division III Boys’ Southeast District Sectional Tournaments. In singles and doubles, the top eight seeds who placed in both singles and doubles advance to the district level of competition being held at Ohio University in Athens May 18th beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Singles

1. Brandon Nibert (Waverly)

2. Penn Morrison (Waverly)

3. Drew Jackson (Wheelersburg)

4. Gabe Gilliland (Hillsboro)

5. Mason Sheets (Jackson)

6. Grant Kuhlwein (Washington Court House)

7. Logan Davis (Wheelersburg)

8. Aiden White (Ironton)

Doubles

1. Avery Clouse, Colton Mace (Logan Elm)

2. Ryan Dunn, Chase Downing (Waverly)

3. Luke Baldwin, Brendan Kleman (Logan Elm)

4. Zac Hammond, Josh Wiehle (Minford)

5. Isaac Abir, Devin Riggs (Miami Trace)

6. Alex Workman, Logan Faul (Waverly)

7. Landon McBee, Nick Crabtree (Valley)

8. Nate Crabtree, Rylee Holbrooke (Valley)

Eight Scioto Countians advance to districts

PDT Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

