Roundup: Minford, Northwest adv. to sectional finals

Baseball

Minford 2, Unioto 0

Minford earned a 2-0 non-league road win over the Unioto Shermans Tuesday to improve to 21-1 in the regular season.

Ethan Lauder pitched a complete game shutout in Tuesday’s win over Unioto while allowing just six hits and striking out six Sherman batters.

Darius Jordan led the Falcons efforts at the plate by finishing 3/4 with the go ahead RBI single in the top of the seventh followed by Elijah Vogelsong’s RBI single in the top of the seventh to extend the Falcons lead to 2-0.

West 12, Green 2

West earned a nice non-league win over Scioto County foe Green Tuesday in West Portsmouth 12-2 in six innings.

Luke Howard got the start on the mound for the Senators allowing just five hits and zero earned runs in six innings of work.

Cade Powell led the Senators with a game high three RBI while Dylan Bradford, Cade McNeil, and Luke Bradford each finished with two RBI a piece.

Other final scores: North Adams 12, Notre Dame 2

Softball

Minford 18, North Adams 0

Minford earned a sectional semifinal win over North Adams Tuesday in five innings 18-0.

Three different Falcons homered in their sectional win over the Green Devils: Hannah Tolle homered twice, Emily Shoemaker homered once, and Tamera Burchett homered once in the Falcons five inning win.

Minford will advance to the sectional finals this Friday where they will take on the fifth seeded Zane Trace Pioneers at 5 p.m. in Minford to advance to the Division III district tournament in Chillicothe.

Northwest 11, Adena 3

Northwest rattled Adena Tuesday 11-3 to advance to the Division III sectional final.

Lexi Lute had an outstanding day at the plate for the Mohawks. Lute finished 3/4 with a season high six RBI and two runs scored. Jaclyn Burchett finished 1/4 with a turn run homer and one run scored in the Mohawks win Tuesday.

Northwest advances to the sectional final where they will face #1 seeded Westfall this Friday at 5 p.m. in Williamsport.

Clay 11, Green 0 F5

Clay closed out their SOC I schedule Tuesday with an 11-0 win over Green. Tuesday’s win gives Clay a share of their fourth straight SOC I championship.

Preslee Lutz allowed just one hit in her five innings of work on the mound Tuesday while striking out nine Green batters and walking just two.

At the plate for Clay, Shaley Munion, Cassidy Wells, and Shaelyn Vassar each drove in a team high two RBI while Megan Bazler, Hannah Oliver, and Elisa Collins each drove in one RBI in the Panthers win.

Clay begins postseason play Thursday when they will host Paint Valley following their win over New Boston on Monday.

Clay earns share of SOC I

PDT Staff Report

