Roundup: Carver perfect game, Valley earns sectional win

Baseball

Valley 4, Chesapeake 0

Valley earned a 4-0 non-league win over Chesapeake Monday in Lucasville.

Jake Ashkettle got the start on the mound for the Indians and pitched a complete game shutout. Ashkettle allowed just two hits and struck out six Panthers batters.

Tanner Cunningham led the Indians at the plate with two RBI on 1/3 hitting with a walk and a run scored. Blake Wood had the other RBI for Valley in Monday’s win.

Whiteoak 5, Clay 4

After 5.5 innings of Monday’s road trip to Mowrystown, Clay led Whiteoak 4-2, the Wildcats being a final four team from a year ago. But, two runs given up in the bottom of the sixth and a run given up in the bottom of the seventh by Clay ended Monday’s game in favor of the Wildcats, 5-4.

Clay Cottle finished a perfect 3/3 with two RBI and two runs scored at the plate for Clay. Jaden Jesse and Brad McCleese each drove in one RBI in Clay’s loss to Whiteoak Monday.

“Overall I was really proud of our boys,” said Clay head coach Marc Cottle. “We led the whole game and just made some crucial defensive mistakes the last two innings. They’re the number three team in the state and teams like that take advantage of your mistakes.”

Green 10, Symmes Valley 0

Tayte Carver had all the right stuff going his way Monday night against Symmes Valley. The talented senior threw a perfect game from the mound in the Bobcats five inning win over Symmes Valley Monday pitching just 48 pitches and striking out 11 Vikings batters.

“Tayte really had his A game tonight,” said Green head coach Danny McDavid. “He was extremely efficient only throwing eight balls all game. Very happy for him, it was a big night for our senior.”

At the plate, Eli Webb finished 3/4, Carver finished 2/3, and Mason Barber finished 2/3 with three RBI.

With Monday’s win, Green improves to 18-2 and now 10-1 in the SOC I.

Softball

Valley 12, Ironton St. Joe 1

Valley knocked off Ironton St. Joe Monday in their sectional semifinal game to earn their third win of the season and set up a date with three seeded Peebles (15-1) Thursday in their Division IV sectional final.

Wheelersburg 6, Oak Hill 0

Wheelersburg improved to 19-2 in 2019 with a 6-0 win over Oak Hill. With Monday’s win, Wheelersburg finishes SOC II play a perfect 14-0.

Sarah Claxon got the start on the mound in the Pirates final regular season game, going the distance and allowing just three hits and striking out nine Oaks batters.

From the plate, Christen Risner finished 3/4 with two RBI and Laney Eller finished 2/4 with two RBI to lead the Pirates in Monday’s win.

Whiteoak 16, East 5

East fell to Whiteoak Monday in their sectional semifinal contest 16-5. East will return a number of players from this season’s team and will also add several players from their junior high program.

Portsmouth 1, South Point 0

In their final game of the regular season, Portsmouth earned a 1-0 narrow victory over OVC rival South Point.

Madison Perry’s leadoff solo home run proved to be the lone run the Trojans would need to top the Pointers. For the game, South Point picked up just three hits in s

PDT Staff Report

