SSU women’s track impresses

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Women’s Track and Field managed much success at the MSC Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in the last weekend of April. Individually, the Bears took home the top spot in six events over the weekend. Brooke Smith (SR/Wheelersburg, OH) was crowned individual Athlete of the Year for the Mid-South Conference. Head Coach Eric Putnam was also named the 2019 MSC Women’s Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Overall, the Bears finished 2nd in the final team rankings, with a 154-point grand total.

Brooke Smith strung together a series of dominating performances earning her the number one overall spot in women’s individual finishers. Smith tallied 40 total points in the final rankings after competing in four events. The Wheelersburg native made the all-conference first team list four times, earning a spot in each event she competed in. Smith championed all four of her individual events:

10,000-meter run – 1st place – 38:59.41

1,500-meter run – 1st place – 4:50.86

800-meter run – 1st place – 2:17.42

5000-meter run – 1st place – 18:41.88

Jessica Cook (FR/Pomeroy, Ohio) was among the elite performers over the weekend, earning her the Freshman of the Year honor. Cook took second place behind teammate Brooke Smith in the 1500-meter event with a time of 4:56.65. The Pomeroy native would also finish second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:19.72. Cook then contributed to SSU’s 4 x 800-meter relay team victory which posted a final time of 10:05.01. Cook’s relay performance earned her a spot on the MSC all-conference first team list. In addition, Cook made the second team list for both the 800 and 1,500-meter events.

Marissa Smith (SO/Logan, Ohio) picked up a victory in the 3000-meter steeplechase event posting a time of 12:11.87. Smith was also named first team all-conference in the steeplechase event as well as for her contribution to the 4 x 800-meter relay team.

In the discus throw, Shawnee State’s Alexis Putnam (SO/Frankfort, Ohio) took the top spot. Putnam chucked for a final distance of 41.56 meters. Putnam also managed third in the Javelin throw with a distance of 30.65 meters. Putnam was named MSC all-conference first team in discus throw.

Chloe Elliot (FR/Cambridge Ohio) took the runner up spot in the pole vault event with a height of 2.80 meters. Elliot was named to the MSC all-conference second team list.

Tori Oehlers (FR/Midland, West Virginia) placed third in the 100-meter hurdle event with a time of 16.33.

The Bears had six athletes earn MSC all-academic honors, they are as follows: Destiny Chester (JR/Canal Winchester, OH), Dylan Haynes (JR/Meigs County, Ohio), Alexis Putnam, Brooke Smith, Marissa Smith, and Mallory Spencer (SO/Glouster, Ohio).