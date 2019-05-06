Softball tourney preview: 2nd edition

During postseason baseball and softball play, our staff will publish previews that give a breakdown of each matchup the day of the game.

Adena (8-10) at Northwest (9-13)

In a rematch of a game Adena won 12-9 back on April 16, the Warriors and Mohawks meet again with each of their seasons on the line Tuesday evening.

In the earlier contest, Northwest chose to put Addi Newman and Lexi Throckmorton in the circle. That could be the case this time around, but Laiken Rice and Haiden Wamsley have also joined the rotation as of late.

Depending on who the Warriors see in the circle will dictate how they hit the ball.

When on, the Warriors can hit with anyone. With bats like Chey Ater, Liv Sheppard, Jade Johnson and Sydnie Havens leading the lineup, Adena has the ability to score runs in bunches.

Northwest can do the same. But the key for the Mohawks will be pitching and defense. If those two things are a go, Northwest has a chance to advance.

North Adams (4-15) at Minford (14-8)

Put simply, there’s a reason why Minford was voted as the No. 4 seed and the Falcons will certainly enter Tuesday’s game against No. 13 North Adams as a heavy favorite.

Minford will rely, as usual, on Brittani Wolfenbarker, Hannah Tolle, Emily Shoemaker, Maddie Slusher, Maddi Sifford, etc., to carry the brunt of the load. Sifford and Tolle have heavily split pitching duties this season while Wolfenbarker isn’t a bad spot starter either.

Minford’s offense can roll when it wants to and, if the Falcons are patient at the plate, that could very well be the case against the Green Devils.

Minford goes in as the favorite and if it doesn’t come out on top, the Falcons probably beat themselves.

West (5-17) at Zane Trace (13-12)

As West makes the trip to Kinnikinnick Tuesday, the Senators must remember the level of competition they’ve played all year long. While their record may not show it, the Senators have been in games this season that, on paper, they shouldn’t have been in.

Zane Trace has been hit by the injury bug late in the season and will be without starting pitcher Destiny Hitchens. West must capitalize on that advantage and play error-free in the field.

If Abbi Pack, the Senators’ usual starter, does start in the circle, the Pioneers will hit the ball and be aggressive in doing so. They hit strikes and Pack throws them. That means defense comes to the forefront of West’s campaign to advance.

At the plate, West must stick to its guns and call upon veteran hitters like Haivan Dillow, Morgan Rigsby, Nataya Richards, Lainey Ayers, etc. to get the job done.

While this is a No. 5 seed against a No. 12 seed in your program, if West plays to its ability, it should be a close game.

Hannah Tolle and Minford will start their postseason run on Tuesday, hosting North Adams in a Division III sectional semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_hannah-tolle-minford.jpg Hannah Tolle and Minford will start their postseason run on Tuesday, hosting North Adams in a Division III sectional semifinal. Photo courtesy of Jenny Campbell

By Derrick Webb dwebb@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved