SEDAB announces baseball sectional seedings

PORTSMOUTH – Sunday afternoon, the Southeast District Athletic Board released sectional baseball seedings for the Southeast District which included Scioto County’s eleven schools with baseball programs: six in Division III, five in Division IV.

Division III

Minford earned a number one seed and a first round bye in the West #1 sectional. The Falcons (20-1) will take on the winner of eight seeded Piketon (8-12) and ninth seeded Eastern Brown (10-8) Saturday May 18th at 11:00 am.

Wheelersburg earned a number one seed and a first round bye in the East #1 sectional. The Pirates (17-4) will take on the winner of eight seeded Meigs (9-10) and ninth seeded Ironton (9-11) on Saturday May 18th at 11:00 am.

Valley was seeded as a ten seed with a 10-13 record in the West #2 sectional. The Indians will take on seventh seeded West Union Wednesday May 15th at 5:00 p.m. in the sectional semifinals. If Valley prevails next Wednesday, they will take on second seeded Westfall on May 18th at 11:00 am.

West earned an eleven seed in the West #3 sectional and will travel to sixth seeded Frankfurt Adena for their opening sectional semifinal game Wednesday May 15th at 5 pm. Northwest was seeded as a fourteen seed in the West #3 sectional and will take on third seeded Lynchburg-Clay in the sectional semifinal Wednesday May 15th. If the Senators and Mohawks both prevail in their sectional semifinal matchups, they will meet in the sectional final on May 18th at 11:00 am in West Portsmouth.

Portsmouth was seeded as a thirteen seed in the West #4 sectional and will take on four seeded Paint Valley in their sectional semifinal contest Wednesday May 15th at 5:00 p.m. If the Trojans upend Paint Valley, they will take on the winner of fifth seeded North Adams and twelfth seeded Eastern Pike.

Division IV

Clay earned a number one seed in the West #1 sectional in the Division IV sectional seedings. The Panthers earned a first round bye with an 18-3 record and will take on the winner of eight seeded Western and ninth seeded Peebles on Tuesday May 14th at 5:00 p.m. in the sectional final.

Green (18-2) earned a number three seed in the West #3 sectional and will take on sixth seeded Manchester in their sectional final game on Tuesday May 14th at 5:00 p.m.

South Webster was seeded as a five seed in the West #4 sectional with a 7-18 regular season record. The Jeeps will take on fourth seeded Ironton St. Joe in their sectional final matchup on Tuesday May 14th at 5:00 p.m. The Jeeps and the Flyers squared off once this regular season on April 16th, a 6-5 win in favor of South Webster as a result of Riley Cook’s walk off single in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Seventh seeded East will host tenth seeded Notre Dame in their sectional semifinal match on Saturday May 11th at 11:00 am.

