Pertuset signs w/ SSU

Portsmouth senior Katelyn Pertuset signed her letter of intent Thursday afternoon to join the Shawnee State University women’s golf team. Front row L-R: mother Jeanne McGinnis, Pertuset, father James McGinnis, Portsmouth golf coach Buck Whitely. Back row L-R: athletic director Joe Albrecht, Shawnee State coach David Hopkins, Assistant AD Jason Vandeusen.

Portsmouth senior Katelyn Pertuset signed her letter of intent Thursday afternoon to join the Shawnee State University women’s golf team. Front row L-R: mother Jeanne McGinnis, Pertuset, father James McGinnis, Portsmouth golf coach Buck Whitely. Back row L-R: athletic director Joe Albrecht, Shawnee State coach David Hopkins, Assistant AD Jason Vandeusen. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_katelyn-pertuset-signing.jpg Portsmouth senior Katelyn Pertuset signed her letter of intent Thursday afternoon to join the Shawnee State University women’s golf team. Front row L-R: mother Jeanne McGinnis, Pertuset, father James McGinnis, Portsmouth golf coach Buck Whitely. Back row L-R: athletic director Joe Albrecht, Shawnee State coach David Hopkins, Assistant AD Jason Vandeusen. Submitted photo