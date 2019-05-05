Softball tourney preview: 1st edition

During postseason baseball and softball play, our staff will publish previews that give a breakdown of each matchup the day of the game.

Paint Valley @ New Boston

New Boston’s opening sectional game against Bainbridge Paint Valley is a game the Tigers are likely favored to win, but in order to set up a date with SOC I rival Clay, Monday’s game is one in which the Tigers are still going to execute to their capabilities to pull off a win.

New Boston and Paint Valley share one common opponent on the season: Western Pike. The Tigers earned a win over the Indians on April 8th in Latham 18-3 in their first game and their second scheduled matchup was rained out. Paint Valley defeated Western 21-2 on March 25th, the second official day of the season.

The Tigers have plenty of firepower in their arsenal: Sammy and Lexus Oiler, Taylen Hickman, Morgan Rawlins, Morgan Kitchen, and the other Tigers have shown their ability to score runs over the course of the 2019 season. In their five wins thus year, New Boston has scored 76 runs in contrast to their opponents 15 runs scored.

If New Boston hopes to clinch a sectional semifinal win over the Bearcats of Paint Valley, those same bats will need to show up in abundance Monday night.

Valley @ Ironton St. Joe

Valley has won just two games thus far in 2019, wins over West Union by scores of 10-0 and 13-7, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a very good chance to win their opening sectional game against Ironton St. Joe Monday evening.

Led by senior Madison Williams and juniors Brooklyn Buckle and Kensie Spencer, the Indians are more than battle tested after going through an extremely difficult SOC II schedule facing juggernauts like Wheelersburg, Minford, and Waverly on a nightly basis.

That tough conference schedule facing DII and DIII will undoubtedly help the Indians this tournament run, particularly Monday against an Ironton St. Joe team who has struggled against other DIV teams from Scioto County.

In their four combined meetings with New Boston and East, ISJ is 3-1 with a run differential of -18.

Monday’s game for Valley isn’t just winnable, it’s a game that’s winnable that could help lead the rebuilding efforts head coach Monty Spriggs is looking to build towards.

Western @ Green

Green’s opening sectional semifinal game comes against an opponent the Bobcats are very familiar with in SOC I foe the Western Pike Indians.

Green is the higher seed in Monday’s matchup with Western, as they should be. In their two regular season matchups this season, Green outscored Western 45-7 including a 28-3 result on April 10th in Franklin Furnace. Those 28 runs scored by Green are a Scioto County high in both baseball and softball during the 2019 season to this point.

For Green, if they perform how they have previously this season against Western, they’ll be looking at a sectional final matchup with … with a spot in the district semifinals on the line.

East @ Whiteoak

The Whiteoak Wildcats will play host to the East Tartans in their Division IV sectional semifinal softball game Monday night in Mowrystown. Whiteoak enters Monday’s game 5-15 (record prior to final week in regular season) while the Tartans are 4-17 in their 2019 regular season slate.

East nearly earned their fifth win this season a week ago against Fairview (Ky.). In that game, East’s bats came alive and thanks to heady base running, the Tartans put up their second highest season total in runs in 2019 with 13. However, Fairview scored one more run at 14 to close things out in Westwood.

If East is able to produce runs as they did against Fairview Tuesday and in their four wins this season (average run total of 13.25 runs per win), they’ll position themselves nicely for a spot in Thursday’s sectional final against SOC I foe Notre Dame.

