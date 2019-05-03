Upcoming events in Scioto County

The following events and games will be taking place during the week of May 6th through May 10th.

Softball

5/6: Paint Valley @ Glenwood (D4 sectional semifinal)

5/6: Valley @ Ironton St. Joe (D4 sectional semifinal)

5/6: Western @ Green (D4 sectional semifinal)

5/6: Sciotoville @ Whiteoak (D4 sectional semifinal)

5/7: Adena @ Northwest (D3 sectional semifinal)

5/7: North Adams @ Minford (D3 sectional semifinal)

5/7: West @ Zane Trace (D3 sectional semifinal)

5/7: Lynchburg-Clay @ Portsmouth (D3) sectional semifinal)

5/9: Clay vs. winner of Glenwood/ Paint Valley (D4 sectional final)

5/9: Notre Dame vs. winner of Whiteoak/East (D4 sectional final)

5/9: South Webster vs. winner of Trimble/Miller (D4 sectional final)

5/10: Wheelersburg vs. winner of Meigs/South Point (D3 sectional final)

Tennis

Sectional Boys Tennis

The following dates, times, and locations are for next week’s Divisioon II Southeast District sectional tennis brackets:

May 6th – Singles will be held at the Portsmouth High School Tennis Courts while the Doubles will be held at the Shawnee State University tennis courts. Play will begin on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

May 7th – Play will resume at both locations to determine who will advance to district tournament play next week. If needed, Wednesday May 8th will be used as a make up day if weather plays a factor in getting matches in.

Track

SOC track meet

On Tuesday and Thursday of next week, May 7th and May 9th, Minford High School will host the 2019 Southern Ohio Conference track meet in which all SOC schools will participate in to determine conference champions for the 2019 season.