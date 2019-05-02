SOC II tennis tourney results

PORTSMOUTH – Tuesday and Wednesday (and eventually Thursday), Shawnee State University’s William Daehler Tennis Complex played host to the SOC II singles and doubles postseason tournaments.

Minford’s Zac Hammond and Josh Wiehle finished second in the doubles tournament, falling in straight sets to Waverly’s Ryan Dunn and Chase Downing. Both Hammond and Wiehle and Dunn and Downing were named to the all-SOC team following Wednesday’s action.

In singles, Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson fell to Waverly’s Penn Morrison in the semifinals in three sets in a match that lasted over three hours. Due to the lateness following Jackson and Morrison’s match, the singles finals could not be played and will be made up ASAP. Jackson, Morrison, Brandon Nibert, and Mason Nolan were all named to the all-SOC II singles team following Wednesday’s action.

SINGLES

Second Round

Davis (Wh.) d. Kouns (West) 6-0, 6-0.

Baldridge (V) d. Dillow (West) 6-2, 6-3.

Nolan (Wh.) d. Wiehle (M) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Morrison (Wa.) d. Oyer (V) 6-0, 6-0.

Jacobs (M) d. Campbell (West) 6-1, 6-0.

Lamerson (Wa.) d. Phillips (V).

Jackson (Wh.) d. Crom (M) 6-0, 6-0.

Second Round

Nibert (Wa.) d. Davis (Wh.) 6-0, 6-0.

Nolan (Wh.) d. Baldridge (V) 6-2, 6-3.

Morrison (Wa.) d. Jacobs (M) 6-0, 6-0.

Jackson (Wh.) d. Lamerson (Wav.) 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals

Morrison (Wa.) d. Jackson (Wh.) 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

Nibert (Wa.) d. Nolan (Wh.) 6-2, 6-0.

Finals

Morrison v. Nibert (still to be played)

DOUBLES

First Round

Cordle/Crank (M) d. Taylor/Adkins (West) 6-1, 6-3.

Workman/Faul (Wa.) d. Durant/Norman (West) 6-1, 6-0.

Second Round

Dunn/Downing (Wa.) d. Cordle/Crank (M) 6-0, 6-2.

McBee/Ni. Crabtree (V) d. Thomas/Etterling (Wh.) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Hammond/Wiehle (M) d. Workman/Faul (Wa.) 6-1, 6-4.

Na. Crabtree/Holbrook (V) d. McCorkle/Kateria (Wh.) 6-4, 6-1.

Semifinals

Dunn/Downing (Wa.) d. McBee/Crabtree (V) 6-0, 6-0.

Hammond/Wiehle (M) d. Crabtree, Holbrook 6-0, 6-2.

Finals

Dunn/Downing (Wa.) d. Hammond/Wiehle 6-3, 6-3.

Beginning Monday May 6th, Shawnee State and Portsmouth High School will be hosting the Division III spring tennis sectional tournaments. Be sure to stay tuned for results and lists of who will advance to district tournament play the following week.

Minford’s Zac Hammond (pictured) was named all-SOC alongside partner Josh Wiehle at Wednesday’s SOC II tournament held at Shawnee State University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8194-1.jpg Minford’s Zac Hammond (pictured) was named all-SOC alongside partner Josh Wiehle at Wednesday’s SOC II tournament held at Shawnee State University. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Minford’s Josh Wiehle (pictured) was named all-SOC alongside partner Zac Hammond at Wednesday’s SOC II tournament held at Shawnee State University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8315-1.jpg Minford’s Josh Wiehle (pictured) was named all-SOC alongside partner Zac Hammond at Wednesday’s SOC II tournament held at Shawnee State University. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson was named all-SOC in singles after falling in three sets in the singles tournament semifinals. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8301-1.jpg Wheelersburg’s Drew Jackson was named all-SOC in singles after falling in three sets in the singles tournament semifinals. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

