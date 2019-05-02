Wednesday roundup

Baseball

Clay 12, Symmes Valley 1 F5

Clay earned a five inning SOC I win over Symmes Valley Wednesday 12-1 to clinch at least a share of the SOC I regular season title.

“I was really proud of Shaden Malone again tonight,” said Clay head coach Marc Cottle following Wednesday’s win. “He came in with the bases loaded, one out and got us out of it by only giving up one run. After that, he pounded the zone and didn’t give up another run. Jaden, Evan, and Reece led the way from the plate with some great at bats. This gives us at least a share of the SOC championship, I’m really proud of the boys for all of their hard work and determination.”

Evan Woods led Clay at the plate by finishing 2/2 with three RBI and two runs scored in the win while Jaden Jessee and Garrett Beegan also contributed two RBI a piece in the win. From the mound, three different Panthers pitchers combined to allow just one hit including Shaden Malone who earned the win for Clay over Symmes Valley Wednesday.

Other scores: Notre Dame 10, Northwest 8

Softball

Clay 11, Symmes Valley 0 (4/30) F5

Clay improved to 19-2 with an 11-0 shutout road win over Symmes Valley in five innings Monday.

At the plate, Cassidy Wells and Hannah Oliver led the charge for the panthers by driving in three and two runs respectively. Wells finished 4/4 at the plate while Megan Bazler also finished a perfect 3/3 at the plate. Preslee Lutz improved to 11-1 on the mound this season with Tuesday’s win while allowing just four hits and striking out five Vikings batters.

Clay 13, Symmes Valley 3 (5/1) F6

Same story, next day for Clay. The Panthers improved to 20-2 with Wednesday’s 13-3 win over Symmes Valley in six innings in Rosemount.

Jensen Warnock finished 2/4 at the plate for Clay with two doubles and three RBI in the win. Megan Bazler finished 3/4 with a game high four RBI while Ryanna Bobst and Cassidy Wells each drove in two RBI in the win. Hannah Oliver earned a senior night win for Clay in their last regular season home game by pitching all six innings and allowing just three earned on seven hits.

Manchester 3, West 2

In a road trip to Manchester Wednesday night, Portsmouth West fell just short to the Greyhounds by a score of 3-2 in seven innings.

Abbie Boland drove in the Senators only RBI in Wednesday’s loss and earned one of two hits as well. Abbi Pack pitched six innings Wednesday allowing just four hits and two earned while striking out seven batters.

Other scores: Rock Hill 8, Portsmouth 1; Valley 13, West Union 7

League, non-league matchups

