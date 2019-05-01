Tuesday baseball, softball roundup

Baseball

Clay 15, Symmes Valley 2

Clay picked up another home Tuesday over Symmes Valley 15-2 in their pursuit of at least a share of the SOC I regular season title.

Reece Whitley finished the Panthers game Tuesday with a game high four RBI on 1/2 hitting. Brad McCleese and Clay Cottle followed Whitley’s efforts by finishing 2/2 with three RBI and 2/2 with two RBI respectively. Garrett Beegan finished 2/3 at the plate with two RBI and Evan Woods finished with one RBI and two runs scored.

Dakota Dodds gave up four hits and two earned runs in four innings of action on the mound for Clay. Shaden Malone did not allow a hit in his one inning of work in relief of Dodds.

“It was a good win for our program on senior night,” said Clay head coach Marc Cottle following the win. “We were led at the play by two seniors, Brad McCleese and Garrett Beegan. Really proud of our seniors: Brad, Garrett, Jared Conkel, and Hunter Mathias.”

Eastern 12, East 8

East fell to 4-14 with Tuesday’s 12-8 loss to Eastern in SOC I play.

Kyle Winston led the Tartans at the plate and on the mound in Tuesday’s game. Winston came to the mound in relief and gave up just three earned runs on nine hits. At the plate, Winston finished 2/3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Sully Paishon finished 1/4 with an RBI for East while Kyle Flannery finished 1/4 with an RBI and a run scored.

“We had a rough start tonight falling behind 5-0, but the boys battled all night and I’m happy with the way we competed,” said East head coach Matt Miller following the loss. “Tyler didn’t have it tonight, but he battled for 2 innings, he just couldn’t find it. Kyle came in and threw the ball well. We were down 5-0 when he came in and we were able to come back and tie it twice before they broke it open in the 7th scoring 4 runs. Losses are always tough to take, but I told the boys after the game I wasn’t mad and couldn’t complain. We battled all game after being down 5 early and tied it at 8 going into the 7th inning. They caught a couple breaks in the 8th that allowed them to add some runs and finish the game. We will keep playing and trying to get better every day as we head down the home stretch.”

Other scores: Ironton St. Joe 12, Northwest 5

Softball

Wheelersburg 8, Ashland (Ky.) 4

Wheelersburg picked up a non-league win Tuesday at home over Ashland 8-4. All eight of the Pirates runs Tuesday came in the bottom of the third inning after Ashland held a 3-0 lead for the first 2.5 innings.

Christen Risner and Laney Eller each drove in two runs in Tuesday’s win after each finished 2/4 at the plate. Sarah Claxon came in for relief of Sydney Spence after 1.2 innings. In her 5.1 innings of relief, Claxon allowed just five hits and one earned run while striking out four Ashland batters.

Notre Dame 20, Western 0

Notre Dame junior Cassie Schaefer pitched a perfect game in the Titans five inning win over Western Tuesday to improve to 19-2 in 2019. On the mound, Schaefer struck out 12 Western batters on just 49 pitches. Schaefer also went 2/5 at the plate with three runs scored and two RBI. One of Schaefer’s two hits happened to be a home run hit in the fourth inning.

Claire Dettwiller led Notre Dame at the plate by finishing 1/4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Isabel Cassidy finished 3/3 with three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday’s win over Western.

Green 12, Eastern 1

Green defeated Eastern 12-1 in SOC I play Tuesday in Franklin Furnace to improve to 12-9 in 2019.

Junior Rachael Cline finished 2/3 at the plate with five RBI and two runs scored. Kerston Sparks also finished 1/3 at the plate with two RBI. From the mound, Haley Bradley finished with 5.0 innings pitched allowing just four hits and one earned run.

Schaefer perfect game, Cline five RBI, Panthers home senior night win, and more

