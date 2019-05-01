Tartans fall in shootout to Fairview

WESTWOOD – The East Tartans were on the verge of a come from behind win at two different points in their road non-league game with Fairview (Ky.) Tuesday night.

After the first 2.5 innings of Tuesday’s game, East led Fairview 4-3 by playing solid defense and running the bases exceptionally well to move runners in scoring position. But then the third inning happened for the Eagles.

However, five runs scored from Fairview swings and three runs scored due to passed balls gave Fairview a lead they would never look back from at 11-4. When the Tartans would try their second comeback in the top of the seventh trailing 14-11, cutting their deficit from seven to one at one point before Fairview retook the lead, they nearly did so to completely erase Fairview’s lead before falling just short at 14-13.

“The girls struggled a couple innings,” said East head coach Scott Perdas following the narrow loss. “Gave up six outs one inning and seven outs the other inning. So if we clean up our defense, clean up some of those errors, we win probably 13-6. It’s just inexperience: we’ve got five freshman starters, our best pitcher is out for the year with an injury. We had one girl who got hurt in the game, drove in an RBI, hobbling around the bases and scored herself. I can’t ask for any better effort than that.”

Even though Tuesday’s game resulted in a loss, East still showed fight. From a coaching perspective, Perdas was proud of the way his girls responded to adversity by nearly coming back at two different points by more than four runs.

“They’re really starting to come along for us,” Perdas said. “They’re young, and next year is promising. We’ve got four more coming up next year. They fought, and they put themselves in that situation and they fought their way back out of it.”

In the first two innings when the Tartans were holding onto their one run lead at 4-3, Perdas says his outfield helped support starting pitcher Felicia Smith by making plays to help bolster their one run lead.

“There’s always positives in every game, there’s also negatives too. As they continue to learn with the game and correct their mistakes, they’re just going to get stronger and better.”

Emily Byrd led the Tartans efforts at the plate Tuesday despite being injured on a play in the third inning. For the game, Byrd finished 1/3 with a walk and a team high three RBI. Ali Escamilla finished with two RBI on 1/3 hitting with a walk while Kaci Bell and Kourtney Cooper each finished with an RBI. Shayla Rosenaugle led East with a game high three runs scored while Sierra Lyons scored three runs of her own.

For Perdas and the Tartans, with a winnable sectional semifinal game vs. Whiteoak looming and a full offseason to help continue building their softball program to where they’d like it to be, they know getting back to the basics of the game and continuing to develop those skills will go a long way.

“Tournament play we go to Whiteoak Monday, very winnable game. Then we’d have Notre Dame, and these girls played a heck of a game at Notre Dame for four innings. They showed promise that game, so we’ll see what we can do next week.”

East pitcher Felicia Smith delivers a pitch in the Tartans loss to Fairview Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8119.jpg East pitcher Felicia Smith delivers a pitch in the Tartans loss to Fairview Tuesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times East’s Peyton Johnson stands on second base during the Tartans one run loss to Fairview Tuesday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8132.jpg East’s Peyton Johnson stands on second base during the Tartans one run loss to Fairview Tuesday night. Jacob Smith | Daily Times East’s Emily Byrd drove in three RBI Tuesday in the Tartans loss to Fairview despite being injured during the bottom of the third inning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_IMG_8152.jpg East’s Emily Byrd drove in three RBI Tuesday in the Tartans loss to Fairview despite being injured during the bottom of the third inning. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

