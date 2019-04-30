SSU Softball to compete in MSC Tourney

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State Softball gains No. 6 seed in 2019 Mid-South Conference Tournament held at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green, Ky. The Bears round one matchup will be against No. 3 seed Cumberlands (29-19, 17-11 MSC) on Friday, May 3rd at 1PM.

The Bears enter the tournament with an overall record of 21-20 including 8-16 in MSC play. During regular season play, the Patriots swept the Bears 4-0 in the series played in Williamsburg.

SSU Softball has shown signs of greatness this season inlcuding an unprecendented 10-1 start while opening the season in Myrtle Beach. The Bears have hit .298 as a team while rattling off 338 hits and driving in 221 runs.

Individually, the Bears are led by Ashtyn Saunders (JR/Lancaster, Ohio) with a batting average of .454, Saunders has 59 hits on the season. Marisa Brown (SR/Liberty Township, Ohio) leads the Bears in RBIs with 34, including four home runs in her senior campaign.