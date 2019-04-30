Falcons clinch share of SOC II

Baseball

Minford 7, West 2

In Minford’s third win in as many days, a 7-2 road decision over West Monday night, the Falcons earned at least a share of their second consecutive SOC II title.

Elijah Vogelsong had a big game for the Falcons in their conference title clinching win, both on the mound and at the plate. From the plate, Vogelsong led the Falcons with a team high two RBI while hitting 2/4. Vogelsong also pitched a complete game in Monday’s win allowing just six hits and two earned runs while striking out nine Senators batters.

Darius Jordan, Reid Shultz, Luke Lindamood, Matthew Risner, and Nathan McCormick each picked up an RBI in Minford’s win over West.

For West, Brady Whitt led the Senators efforts at the plate by driving in two RBI on 1/3 hitting.

Valley 4, Washington Court House 3 F8

In a non-league matchup, Valley defeated Washington Court House at home to improve to 9-11 in 2019. In their last eight games, Valley is 6-2 after getting off to a 3-9 start.

Sophomore catcher Andrew Andronis took home plate on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth to help give the Indians their ninth win of the season. Andronis and Jesse Jones combined for the Indians two RBI in Monday’s win. Senior center fielder Tanner Cunningham finished 2/2 at the plate with two walks and a run scored. Jake Ashkettle was walked three times in four plate appearances Monday.

Devon Wiley got the start on the mound for the Indians pitching five complete innings in his team’s win. Wiley allowed just five hits and one earned run before being replaced by Ashkettle in the ninth who allowed four hits and one earned run.

Wheelersburg 10, Jackson 3

Wheelersburg picked up a non-league home win Monday over the Jackson Ironmen, 10-3.

Jalen Miller led the Pirates efforts at the plate Monday by finishing 2/4 with two RBI and one run scored. Trey Carter, Cole Ratcliff, Will Darling, and Connor McKenzie also each drove in a run in the Pirates win Monday.

Ratcliff got the start on the mound for the Pirates pitching five innings giving up three earned runs and five hits. In the sixth, Drew Blair relieved Ratcliff and pitched two innings of shutout baseball while giving up just one hit in the win.

Other scores: Rose Hill 13, East 3; Ironton 19, Portsmouth 12

Softball

Clay 5, Northwest 3 F8

Clay picked up a non-league road win over Northwest Monday night in eight innings, 5-3. Northwest and Clay were tied at 3-3 heading into the eighth inning where a sac fly and a single RBI each scored a Panther runner to give them the two run advantage they needed.

Ryanna Bobst led the Panthers at the plate in the win by finishing 1/1 with three RBI and a stolen base. Shaelyn Vassar and Megan Bazler each picked up an RBI in the Panthers win Monday.

On the mound for Clay, Preslee Lutz earned the win after pitching innings five through eight and allowing just one earned run. Lutz relieved Hannah Oliver on the mound in inning five after Oliver allowed just one earned run in her four innings of work.

For Northwest, Addi Newman finished 3/3 with three RBI, a home run, and a triple in their loss to Clay.

Notre Dame 5, Manchester 1

Notre Dame picked up a big non-league win over Manchester Monday, 5-1. All five of the Titans runs came in the bottom of the second inning while the Greyhounds lone run came in the top of the first.

Sophomore Isabel Cassidy led the Titans efforts on the mound for the first six innings of Monday’s game by allowing just six hits and one earned run while striking out five Greyhound batters in the win. Cassidy also finished 2/3 at the plate with an RBI in the win.

Paetyn Collins led the Titans with a game high two RBI while going 1/2 at the plate with a run scored.

Green 14, Fairview 3 F5

Green picked a home non-league win over Fairview (Ky.) Monday 14-3 in Franklin Furnace.

Kasey Kimbler led the Bobcats efforts at the plate by going 3/4 with a game high four RBI and two runs scored. Cass Kellogg and Kori Derifield also each drove in two RBI in the Bobcats was in Monday.

Gracie Daniels pitched a complete game in five innings of work allowing eight hits and just one earned run.

New Boston 12, Ironton St. Joe F6

Thanks to a three run fourth, a three run fifth, and a four run sixth, the New Boston Tigers picked up a six run 12-2 win over Ironton St. Joe on their home field.

Sammy Oiler led the Tigers efforts on the plate and on the mound. Oiler pitched a complete game in six innings giving up six hits and zero earned runs with four strikeouts of Flyers batters. Oiler’s lone hit of the game came in an RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning. Oiler finished with two RBI on 1/4 hitting.

Kenzie Whitley, Taylen Hickman, Morgan Rawlins, Morgan Kitchen, and Kenzie Whisman also each finished with an RBI in the Tigers win.

Other scores: Ironton 11, Portsmouth 0; Minford 9, Washington Court House 0

New Boston junior Sammy Oiler allowed zero earned runs in her performance on the mound for the Tigers against Ironton St. Joe Monday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_8081-1.jpg New Boston junior Sammy Oiler allowed zero earned runs in her performance on the mound for the Tigers against Ironton St. Joe Monday. New Boston’s Morgan Kitchen singled on a 3-2 count, driving in a run in the Tigers 12-2 win over Ironton St. Joe. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_8053-1.jpg New Boston’s Morgan Kitchen singled on a 3-2 count, driving in a run in the Tigers 12-2 win over Ironton St. Joe. New Boston head coach Brian Holbrook praises senior Morgan Rawlins after Rawlins advanced to third base in Monday’s win over Ironton St. Joe. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_8063-1.jpg New Boston head coach Brian Holbrook praises senior Morgan Rawlins after Rawlins advanced to third base in Monday’s win over Ironton St. Joe.

