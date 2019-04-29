Falcons hold off Adena in double header

Minford took both games of their double header Saturday against the Scioto Valley Conference’s Adena: the first 3-2 and the second 10-1.

Minford 3, Adena 2

In game one of two, Minford did just enough to come away with the victory over the Warriors. An Adena error on a relay from the catcher to first base helped score two Falcon runners, Luke Lindamood and Matthew Risner, to help give the Falcons a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Minford would extend their lead to 3-0 on a sac fly from third baseman Ethan Lauder which scored senior center fielder Darius Jordan.

From the mound, Bailey Rowe controlled the Warriors bats and allowed his defense to make the necessary plays to come away with the complete game win. In his seven innings of work, Rowe allowed eight hits and one earned run while walking three batters. Runs scored in the top of the fifth and six for Adena made things tight down the stretch, but ultimately it was the Falcons who came out on top.

Minford 10, Adena 1

In game two, the Minford bats came alive and the Falcons pitching staff got the job done to earn their second win of the day to improve to 17-1 on the season.

Elijah Vogelsong finished 2/4 at the plate with a game high three RBI and two runs scored in Minford’s win. Darius Jordan, Luke Lindamood, Matthew Risner, and Nathan McCormick each picked up an RBI in the win for Minford.

On the mound, Reid Shultz shut down the Warriors lineup by allowing just five hits and zero earned runs in 4.2 innings of work. Vogelsong came in in relief in the top of the fifth and pitched through the sixth allowing no hits and no walks in his 1.1 innings of relief. Levi Coriell closed things out on the mound for Minford by allowing just one base runner via a walk while also striking out two Adena batters to close out the game.

Minford travels to Mowrystown Whiteoak Thursday and Greenup County (Ky.) Friday for two non-league matchups to close out their regular season play.

Minford's Darius Jordan scored on a sac fly from teammate Ethan Lauder in the bottom of the third inning. Minford pitcher Bailey Rowe allowed eight hits and one earned run in the Falcons win over Adena Saturday. Minford senior Ethan Lauder finished the first game of Saturday's double header with Adena 2/2 with a sac fly RBI.

By Jacob Smith

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

