Softball sectional seedings announced

PORTSMOUTH – On Sunday, the Southeast District Athletic Board released the seedings for softball teams in the Southeast District for postseason sectional play. Scioto County’s five Division III and seven Division IV teams were seeded based on their accomplishments and record during the regular season.

Division III

Wheelersburg earned the highest seed in Division III out of Scioto County’s tea, by earning a one seed in the East #1 sectional. Wheelersburg’s 16-2 record through their first eighteen games has helped them claim that top spot in the district. Last week, head coach Teresa Ruby and the Pirates claimed their sixth straight SOC II title, an incredible run by all measures. Wheelersburg will face the winner of eight seeded Meigs and ninth seeded South Point on May 10th with a sectional title on the line.

Minford was seeded as a four seed, the next highest seed of Scioto County’s Division III teams. The Falcons 12-6 record helped land them a four seed in the West #4 sectional where they will face 2-12 North Adams who is a thirteen seed on May 7th. If Minford wins their sectional semifinal matchup, they will face the winner of Zane Trace and West on May 10th.

Portsmouth earned a seven seed in the West #2 region thanks to their 10-12 record during the regular season. The Trojans will take on the 6-10 Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs on May 7th with a date to face second seeded Fairfield (19-1) in the sectional finals.

Northwest was seeded as an eighth seed in the West #1 region with an 8-10 record while winning five of their last six games. The Mohawks will take on ninth seeded Adena (5-10) on May 7th with a date against Westfall (16-1) in the sectional title game on the line.

West was seeded as a twelve seed with a 5-14 record in the regular season in the West #4 sectional. The Senators will face fifth seeded Zane Trace (13-8) for a spot in the sectional title game where they would meet the winner of Minford and North Adams.

Division IV

Five of Scioto County’s seven teams in Division IV will host their opening game in postseason sectional play thanks to their seeding and their level of competition they’ve faced throughout the year.

Clay earned a number one seed in the West #1 region thanks to a 17-2 regular season record. Clay earned a spot in the sectional title game automatically and will face the winner of eighth seeded New Boston (4-14) and ninth seeded Paint Valley (3-13) who will square off on May 6th.

Clay’s SOC I rival Notre Dame earned a two seed in the West #2 sectional thanks to a 17-2 regular season record. The Titans will take on the winner of seventh seeded Whiteoak (5-15) and tenth seeded East (4-16) in the sectional title game. The Tartans will travel to Mowrystown for their sectional semifinal game with the Wildcats and a date with the Titans on the line.

South Webster earned a three seed in the East #3 region thanks to a 14-10 regular season record. The Jeeps will take on the winner of seventh seeded Trimble (7-10) and eleventh seeded Miller (1-15) on May 9th with a sectional title on the line.

Green (10-9) was seeded as a five seed in the West #4 sectional. They will face SOC I foe Western (1-13) on May 6th with a spot in the sectional final game on the line against four seeded Manchester (14-6).

Valley (1-16) was seeded as an eleven seed in the West #3 sectional. Valley will face sixth seeded Ironton St. Joe in the sectional semifinals with a game against the three seeded Peebles Indians in the sectional final if they were to upend the Flyers on May 6th.

Wheelersburg was seeded as a number one seed in the Division III softball sectional seedings announced Sunday by the Southeast District Athletic Board. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_IMG_5548.jpg Wheelersburg was seeded as a number one seed in the Division III softball sectional seedings announced Sunday by the Southeast District Athletic Board. File Photo

Wheelersburg, Clay earn top seeds in D3, D4